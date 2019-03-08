15 Little Luxuries That Will Make You Feel Sexy — from Panties to Perfume

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
Mar 08, 2019 @ 5:00 pm
Make an ordinary evening at home feel extra special with these little treats and sexy finds that won’t cost you more than $50.

Here, you’ll find unique (and very decadent) ideas for gifts or treats for yourself that run the gamut from very seductive — hello, lingerie — to subtly sexy. And while you may think these sort of trinkets are best suited for Valentine’s Day, we’re here to tell you that you don’t need a special occasion or holiday to get in touch with your sensual side. Any typical evening at home or ordinary Saturday night in will do.

In fact, we highly recommend whipping out one or all of the following little luxuries after a stressful day at the office, or making them a part of your nightly ritual or self-care routine. We didn’t think it was possible, but pampering yourself just got even better.

1 of 16

Hanky Panky Women’s Original Low Rise Thong Three Pack

Courtesy

Stock your underwear drawer with these lacey little numbers that are as comfy as they are pretty.

To buy: $37, amazon.com

2 of 16

Silk Pillowcase

Courtesy

Not only are they better for your hair and skin, silk pillowcases look and feel decadent, too.

To buy: $22, amazon.com

3 of 16

Provence Beauty Rose Petal Fragrance Oil

Courtesy

Use it as a perfume, rub it on your body, hair, and nails for a little extra moisture, or work it in as a massage oil — you’ll find so many ways to use this sweet-smelling rose, peony, and bergamot-scented oil.

To buy: $14, amazon.com

4 of 16

Nanette Nanette Lepore Women’s Lace Cami

Courtesy

Wear it to bed, pair it with your favorite jeans, or style it under your go-to blazer, this versatile cami can do it all.

To buy: $35-$59, amazon.com

5 of 16

Jurlique Rose Love Balm

Courtesy

You’ll love applying this rosy balm onto your lips and cuticles long after they’ve healed just for the sweet smell and soft feel.

To buy: $12, amazon.com

6 of 16

Cabernet Sauvignon Dark Chocolate

Courtesy

One bite of this wine-infused chocolate and your taste buds will be in heaven.

To buy: $15, amazon.com

7 of 16

Vintage Style Refillable Perfume Bottle with Tassel Spray Atomizer

Courtesy

Fill this beauty with your favorite perfume and your daily spritz will instantly feel more upscale.

To buy: $15, amazon.com

8 of 16

Mae Women’s Lace Bralette and Panty Set

Courtesy

You should wear lingerie whenever you want to — even if it’s just your typical Tuesday.

To buy: $25, amazon.com

9 of 16

Volcom Women’s It’s Happening Satin Slip Dress

Courtesy

Style it with a casual t-shirt, layer it under your favorite dress, or sport it alone, you’ll find endless ways to wear this slinky number.

To buy: $50, amazon.com

10 of 16

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain

Courtesy

Fake that luminous, just-had-sex glow with this moisturizing lip and cheek stain.

To buy: $28, amazon.com

11 of 16

Ralph Lauren Midnight Romance Eau de Parfum

Courtesy

This fragrance pairs rich black vanilla and floral pink peony to create one very sensual scent.

To buy: $50, amazon.com

12 of 16

Allover Lace Bralette and Panty Lingerie Set

Courtesy

We’re all about elegant lingerie that doesn’t blow your monthly shopping budget.

To buy: $30, amazon.com

13 of 16

Rose Camellia Skin Moisturizer Face Oil

Courtesy

If your nightly skincare routine feels like a chore, make it feel more like a spa experience by working in this decadent non-comedogenic rose camellia face oil.

To buy: $31, amazon.com

14 of 16

Voluspa Crisp Champagne Candle

Courtesy

Wine down after a long day by lighting this up and pouring yourself a glass of bubbly.

To buy: $21, amazon.com

15 of 16

NARS Mysterious Red Lipstick

Courtesy

Unlike some lipsticks, which can be drying, this lip pencil will leave your pout soft and kiss-ready thanks to the vitamin E in its formula.

To buy: $26, amazon.com

