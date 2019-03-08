15 Little Luxuries That Will Make You Feel Sexy — from Panties to Perfume

Make an ordinary evening at home feel extra special with these little treats and sexy finds that won’t cost you more than $50.

Here, you’ll find unique (and very decadent) ideas for gifts or treats for yourself that run the gamut from very seductive — hello, lingerie — to subtly sexy. And while you may think these sort of trinkets are best suited for Valentine’s Day, we’re here to tell you that you don’t need a special occasion or holiday to get in touch with your sensual side. Any typical evening at home or ordinary Saturday night in will do.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

In fact, we highly recommend whipping out one or all of the following little luxuries after a stressful day at the office, or making them a part of your nightly ritual or self-care routine. We didn’t think it was possible, but pampering yourself just got even better.