15 Little Luxuries That Will Make You Feel Sexy — from Panties to Perfume
Make an ordinary evening at home feel extra special with these little treats and sexy finds that won’t cost you more than $50.
Here, you’ll find unique (and very decadent) ideas for gifts or treats for yourself that run the gamut from very seductive — hello, lingerie — to subtly sexy. And while you may think these sort of trinkets are best suited for Valentine’s Day, we’re here to tell you that you don’t need a special occasion or holiday to get in touch with your sensual side. Any typical evening at home or ordinary Saturday night in will do.
In fact, we highly recommend whipping out one or all of the following little luxuries after a stressful day at the office, or making them a part of your nightly ritual or self-care routine. We didn’t think it was possible, but pampering yourself just got even better.
Hanky Panky Women’s Original Low Rise Thong Three Pack
Stock your underwear drawer with these lacey little numbers that are as comfy as they are pretty.
To buy: $37, amazon.com
Silk Pillowcase
Not only are they better for your hair and skin, silk pillowcases look and feel decadent, too.
To buy: $22, amazon.com
Provence Beauty Rose Petal Fragrance Oil
Use it as a perfume, rub it on your body, hair, and nails for a little extra moisture, or work it in as a massage oil — you’ll find so many ways to use this sweet-smelling rose, peony, and bergamot-scented oil.
To buy: $14, amazon.com
Nanette Nanette Lepore Women’s Lace Cami
Wear it to bed, pair it with your favorite jeans, or style it under your go-to blazer, this versatile cami can do it all.
To buy: $35-$59, amazon.com
Jurlique Rose Love Balm
You’ll love applying this rosy balm onto your lips and cuticles long after they’ve healed just for the sweet smell and soft feel.
To buy: $12, amazon.com
Cabernet Sauvignon Dark Chocolate
One bite of this wine-infused chocolate and your taste buds will be in heaven.
To buy: $15, amazon.com
Vintage Style Refillable Perfume Bottle with Tassel Spray Atomizer
Fill this beauty with your favorite perfume and your daily spritz will instantly feel more upscale.
To buy: $15, amazon.com
Mae Women’s Lace Bralette and Panty Set
You should wear lingerie whenever you want to — even if it’s just your typical Tuesday.
To buy: $25, amazon.com
Volcom Women’s It’s Happening Satin Slip Dress
Style it with a casual t-shirt, layer it under your favorite dress, or sport it alone, you’ll find endless ways to wear this slinky number.
To buy: $50, amazon.com
Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain
Fake that luminous, just-had-sex glow with this moisturizing lip and cheek stain.
To buy: $28, amazon.com
Ralph Lauren Midnight Romance Eau de Parfum
This fragrance pairs rich black vanilla and floral pink peony to create one very sensual scent.
To buy: $50, amazon.com
Allover Lace Bralette and Panty Lingerie Set
We’re all about elegant lingerie that doesn’t blow your monthly shopping budget.
To buy: $30, amazon.com
Rose Camellia Skin Moisturizer Face Oil
If your nightly skincare routine feels like a chore, make it feel more like a spa experience by working in this decadent non-comedogenic rose camellia face oil.
To buy: $31, amazon.com
Voluspa Crisp Champagne Candle
Wine down after a long day by lighting this up and pouring yourself a glass of bubbly.
To buy: $21, amazon.com
NARS Mysterious Red Lipstick
Unlike some lipsticks, which can be drying, this lip pencil will leave your pout soft and kiss-ready thanks to the vitamin E in its formula.
To buy: $26, amazon.com