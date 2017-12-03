Nail the Secret Santa Exchange with These Gifts Under $25

Alexis Parente (Text) and Lindsay Dolak (Market)
Dec 03, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

'Tis the season for showering your family and friends with love, gratitude, and, of course, gifts. And while we’re sure there are a handful of people you plan on seriously spoiling this holiday season, unfortunately, pulling out all the stops—and maxing out the credit card in the process—isn’t possible for every loved one on your list.

But a gift doesn’t have to be expensive to be great. When you’re on a personal or Secret Santa-mandated budget, it’s all about finding the right gift, not necessarily the priciest present. Whether that be an ultra-practical kitchen gadget, a personalized piece of home, or a cheeky accessory, feel free to shower your clique with one or a few novelties from this secret santa approved list of $25-or-under gifts.

Mini Emergency Kit

The ultimate emergency kit for all the women in your life, and it's all tucked into a bag the size of your fist!

$16 SHOP NOW
Morning Noon and Night Coffee

These coffee experts have the perfect roast for all of your moods.

$12 SHOP NOW
Kiehl's Hand Cream

Hand lotion is the perfect stocking stuffer during these cold months, and you won't find a better lotion than Kiehl's.

$15 SHOP NOW
Anthropologie Stone Coasters

We found coasters that are sure to keep your coffee table chic all year round.

$14 SHOP NOW
Uncommon Goods Men's Emergency Kit

A must-have emergency kit for men, complete with all the daily mini-mergencies they could run into.

$21 SHOP NOW
Vera Bradley Modern Medley Travel Mug

From Starbucks to smoothies, this colorful cup will keep drinks warm or cool for hours.

$16 SHOP NOW
Anthropologie Monogrames Glasses

Gift something with that added special touch by going for something monogrammed.

$18 SHOP NOW
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar™ Spike Ear Jacket Earrings

These edgy earrings will add flare to any outfit.

$13 SHOP NOW
Typo Wine Glass

The perfect gift for the ultimate wine fanatic: a wine glass that could fit an entire bottle (yes, actually).

$20 SHOP NOW
Beard Cleansing Wipes

A genius stocking stuffer for your friends that are working the No-Shave November into December.

$8 SHOP NOW
Stainless Steel Straws

Classy straws for the mixologist in your life.

$5 SHOP NOW
The Essential Bar Book

A little book of 115 recipes for all the classic drinks your friends love to make.

$16 SHOP NOW
Lobe Wonder

Who knew these even exist? Blow your friends' minds with this helpful (and wonderful) secret santa gift.

$8 SHOP NOW
Amazon $25 Gift Card

Can't decide on what amazing gift to get your Secret Santa? Give them the gift of choice!

$25 SHOP NOW

