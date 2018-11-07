What to Buy the Scorpio in Your Life

Image zoom Paulina Paige

If you’re shopping for a Scorpio, you already know they’re passionate, determined, and fiercely loyal — and it’s exactly that combo that makes them so magnetic. No one in the Zodiac embraces her inner femme fatale quite like a Scorpio woman, according to Houston-based astrologer and host of the podcast Astro-Insight, Kathy Biehl. So your scorpion sister, lover, or friend will appreciate gifts that lean into her sensual side, like lingerie, scented candles, and bold accessories in high-gloss shades of black, burgundy, silver, and green. Scorpio men are known for their undeniable charm and penchant for romance, big on risky games, leather goods, and sleek gadgets. For all genders, think 007 vibes.

With early holiday season birthdays (October 23 to November 21), you'd expect Scorpios to be a sentimental bunch, but that's not exactly the case. Above all, power is the name of the game among people with this water sign. Multi-layered and complicated, they tend to have a secretive side and relish alone time, often to strategize how they’ll go after their goals — and they will. “They want to be on the move,” says Biehl. “And they’re quietly planning how they’re going to get where they want to go.” Opt for something that will help your Scorpio on their mission, like a confidence-boosting leather jacket or a badass briefcase.

Keenly perceptive and with an appreciation for high quality, the Scorpio in your life will value a well-made gift that will outlast the season. “They can be very selective and focused on their possessions,” says Biehl. But thoughtfulness counts more than price tag with this arachnid. Get yours a gift that they’ll relish daily and that completes their image. In love, life, and work, they’re in control and want to appear that way.

A Leather Diary

Scorpios are “quiet on the surface but contain great depths,” says astrologer Kathy Biehl of Empowerment Unlimited — meaning, they tend to be tight-lipped but feel their emotions intensely. A leather journal will serve as both a beautiful objet d’art and a place for the Scorpio in your life to sort through her thoughts.

A Lacy Bra

A Scorpio woman is a natural seductress. She’ll feel empowered by a gift that leans into her sensual side like a lacy set of lingerie.

A Scented Candle

“I have found that Scorpios like the really powerful scents,” says Biehl. “They’re not there for the subtlety.” Indulge your Scorpio with a dark, ambrosial candle with notes of amber, balsam, or tobacco.

Cat Eye Sunglasses

Mystery is core to a Scorpio’s nature. “They’re observant and perceptive but secretive,” says Biehl. “The fact the you don’t see something on the surface doesn’t mean it’s not there.” Opt for a pair of cat eye sunglasses.

Vampy Lipstick

Your Scorpio will love a new lip palette in come-hither shades. Try smoldering reds and burgundies you haven’t seen her wear before.

A Badass Jacket

Scorpios are looking to advance in everything that they do. “They want to be on the move,” says Biehl. Help your Scorpio bring out her inner badass with “her version of a power suit,” whether it’s an actual power suit, a leather jacket, or a pair of killer heels.

A Statement Wallet

“A Scorpio pays attention to finances — and prefers to hang on to them,” says Biehl. Make accounting a pleasurable pursuit with a bold, organized wallet.

