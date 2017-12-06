Fun and Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Sarah Michelle Gellar

There are couples and then, there are celebrity couples that are the prime definition of goals. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance definitely meet and go beyond the criteria. The famous duo has been giving us life for years, and they recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. We caught up with Gellar to get a glance at her holiday gift guide for the family, and trust us when we say the lineup is impressive.

Back in the day, Gellar was best known for slaying vampires, and Freddie was the hot heartthrob (still is) that every girl had a crush on. Nowadays, their focus is on their two beautiful children, Charlotte and Rocky, Sarah Michelle’s company, Foodstirs, and Freddie’s new cooking ventures. So Gellar's holiday shopping list includes goodies for the entire family.

In 2015, Sarah Michelle co-founded Foodstirs, a culinary lifestyle company that offers organic and GMO-free baking mixes and kits, and features premium ingredients with the intent of bringing families together in the kitchen. She also released her first cookbook, Stirring Up Fun With Food, filled with over 115 creative recipes and food-crafting ideas.

Although our beloved Buffy has moved on from her vampire slaying days, Gellar still manages to keeps things fun and exciting, just like her holiday shopping list. Keep scrolling to see all of Gellar's gift ideas for yourself. 

Foodstirs kit and mix

"Any Foodstirs kit or mix puts the power of baking in your hands. My personal obsession at the moment is the donut galaxy kit on foodstirs.com or the Snickerdoodle Blondie Mix available on target.com, " says Gellar.

Sonos Speaker

"We love music in our house and listen all the time! Having Sonos really changed the way we listen to our favorite songs," says Gellar.

Skimm Books

"I love to read, and I have loved every single book recommended by the Skimm. Nothing is better than giving people the gift of a good read, and they never steer you wrong," says Gellar.

Venus Et Fleur Flowers

"These flowers are not only exquisite, but they last a year—and they come in amazing colors," says Gellar.

High Fashion Home

"I love this site for everything, from home furnishings to gifts. Right now, I am coveting the Climbing Man Wall Mount, and my kids want a fish. I am not one for fish tanks, but this one I love," says Gellar.

Dry Bar Gift Card

"I am a sucker for a head rub and a great blow out—and nowhere is that easier than at Dry Bar. I not only give my girl friends gift certificates, but we give the Shirley Temple gift cards to my daughter's friends, too," says Gellar.

Rockets of Awesome

"Most kids don't like going shopping, but they love cool clothes. These are def the coolest I have seen. And they make it so easy to exchange or purchase more (I just wish it came in my size, too)," says Gellar.

Charity

"In the spirit of giving—especially as this has been such a tough year between fires, hurricanes, and illness—I always think donating in your friends and families' names is a great way to help others while staying in the holiday spirit. Some of my picks for this year include, goodplusfoundation.org, wish.org, redcross.org, beautybus.org, and presentnow.org," says Gellar.

