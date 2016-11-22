Happy Birthday Sagittarius! 20 Gifts for the Most Social, Well-Traveled Sign in the Cosmos

Courtesy
Lindsay Dolak
Nov 22, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

What’s optimistic and curious and blunt all over? Here’s looking at you Sagittarians! In case your overzealous and enthusiastic Sag friends haven’t already tipped you off, Sagittarius season (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) has arrived.

The fire sign is known to be full of power and light, highly creative, and even more energetic. Born leaders, Sagittarians are charismatic and courageous, as well. That said, Sags aren’t all ego (although they definitely have strong ones).

“Deeply philosophical, this sign rules higher education, publishing, and broadcasting—all areas dealing with intellectual pursuits,” says InStyle’s in-house astrologer Susan Miller. “As the zodiac’s adventurer, Sagittarius is no stay-at-home. They were born to travel far and wide, for the Sagittarius mind is very active and craves new experiences.”

Your Sagittarius bestie will adore anything that ignites their wanderlust or adds to their party-loving personality. Think unexpected travel guides, chic suitcases, attention-grabbing (but comfortable!) outfits, and decor to display their favorite memories with friends.

So spend some time spoiling the Nicki Minaj or Taylor Swift in your life this month with a bevy of gifts perfect for our outspoken but lovable loved ones.

       

1 of 20 Courtesy

Constellation Hanging Light

A proud sign, the Sagittarius in your life will love putting their constellation on display.

available at Urban Outfitters $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy

Oversized Snuggle Hoodie

A snuggly yet chic sweatshirt will keep these winter babies warm through their birthday month.

available at Asos $83 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Courtesy

Charlotte Olympia Heels

Everyone needs a good party heel and this glittery pair takes it up a notch—just how the Sagittarius prefers it.

available at Saks Fifth Avenue $957 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy

I Have Two Moods Liquid Matte Lipstick Duo

The Sag can be known to shift moods rather quickly and without warning. This lip set keeps up with whatever look she's feeling.

available at Urban Outfitters $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy

Good Vibes Only Art Print

“Good vibes only” might as well be the sign’s motto. As the zodiac’s optimist, the Sagittarius pays little attention to negativity and will love this daily reminder displayed in their home.

available at Urban Outfitters $19-399 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy

Party Sprinkles

A great gift for a great party-thrower? A box of eclectic sprinkles to spread on sweets or the rim of a cocktail glass.

available at Uncommon Goods $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy

Love Me Forever T-Shirt

The unapologetic Sagittarius will adore making heads turn in this statement-making shirt.

available at Topshop $92 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy

Smartphone Printer

Two things the Sag always has around? Her phone and her friends. This instant printer is perfect to savoring and sharing memories with the click of a button.

available at Urban Outfitters $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy

Sleep On It Pillow

Keeping this pillow on display will remind the overtly blunt archer to take some time to process before unabashedly speaking her mind and ending up with her foot in her mouth (again).

available at Uncommon Goods $97 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy

'Can You Not' Mug

Do I sense a touch of sarcasm? With a Sagittarius, you definitely do. This mug says it all so they don't have to (even though they might anyway).

available at Nordstrom $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy

Anywhere Travel Guide

An on-the-go travel guide with a fun and unexpected twist on exploring a new city will fit conveniently in any bag your Sag chooses to bring along.

available at Uncommon Goods $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy

The Game of Nasty Things

The perfect game for the Sagittarius to show off her signature sense of humor and clever personality.

available at Amazon $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy

Host: A Modern Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Feeding Your Friends

The social butterfly Sag will love this book full of delicious recipes and clever tips for hosting the best gatherings in town.

available at Amazon $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy

Revlon Oval

Notoriously impatient, the Sagittarius will appreciate this wand’s two-in-one ability to style hair in half the time.

available at Target $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy

Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum

A rich scent with notes of bergamot, berries, and pepper, evokes the scent of fresh soil, forests, and a free colorful lifestyle, perfect for the ever-traveling Sag.

available at Byredo $230 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy

Cashmere Sweatpants

For long plane or car rides, these cashmere sweatpants are perfect for the Sag’s need to be comfy, but stylish

available at J. Crew $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy

Custom Cookie Cutter

As previously mentioned, the archer can hold a bit of an ego. So why not just embrace that self-love with a custom portrait cookie cutter?

available at Etsy $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy

Portable Phone Charger

A dead phone is arguably a Sag’s worst nightmare. This glitzy portable charger makes sure she stays connected.

available at Nordstrom $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy

Veuve Clicquot, Rich

A high class bubbly with some depth will pair great with the Sag's bubbly personality.

available at Sherry-Lehman $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy

Carry-On

A chic and durable carry-on will keep your Sagittarius moving from planes, trains, and automobiles seamlessly.

available at Nordstrom $357 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!