7 Romantic Gifts Every Guy Secretly Wants
Guys have it easy. They can just grab some flowers, a stuffed animal, some chocolate, and call it a day. We, on the other hand, have to do a little bit more digging. Like, what exactly does the perfect romantic gift for a man look like? What are the tried-and-true must-haves that will undoubtedly make any dude feel all tingly inside?
Well, in an attempt to make shopping for him so much easier, we gathered the manly gift ideas that will instantly melt his manly heart. So no matter your budget or his taste, you'll know you made the right decision with the romantic gift ideas for men ahead.
VIDEO: 5 Great Tech Gifts Under $50
Versace Two-Pack Barocco Low-Rise Boxer Briefs
You're not the only one that wants to have some sexy underwear to lounge around the house in. These designer boxers will make him feel extra special.
Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Toilette Spray
He wants to smell great, too. So grab a sensual cologne that's universally flattering.
Movado Men's Swiss Bold Cognac Leather Strap Watch
Every man needs a great watch. This one will make him feel like a king with its Swiss design, and rich brown leather strap.
The Art of Shaving Morris Park Razor & Travel Kit
Help him keep up with his grooming while he's traveling with a kit that includes a luxe razor, pre-shave oil, skin-protecting cream, fluffy brush, and after-shave balm.
Made by Mouth Office Snack Bar
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and this basket — filled with artisanal popcorn, chips, and desserts — will make him fall deeper in love with you.
Go Smile Dental Pro - Sonic Teeth Whitening System
He might not admit it, but guys want to be pampered, too. Help me indulge in some self-care with a teeth-whitening kit.
Paul Smith Striped Socks Three Pack
Some people are on the fence about giving socks as gifts, but, trust us, this one's something he can always use. Plus he'll really appreciate a chic pair that's also made with luxurious materials like these.