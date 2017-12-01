7 Rachel Zoe Approved Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Getty Images, Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Dec 01, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Is there a gift giver as fashionable as Rachel Zoe? I dare you to name one. Whether it's finding the perfect piece of jewelry or a memorable coffee table book, Zoe has the ideal gift for just about anyone on your holiday gift list. And even better: all her picks are under $500.

We have our eyes on Zoe's own Box of Style, Zoe's curated seasonal selection of fashion and beauty items, but scroll down and find something for someone on your list ... or yourself. No judgments.

VIDEO: The Hot Seat With Rachel Zoe

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Donald: The Book

Coffee table books are such a great go-to holiday gift. I keep them all over the house and the office. They are decorative for any space. This latest by my friend @drawbertson is perfect for any fashion lovers collection.

available at Amazon $53 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Roe Personalized Gift Set

This is perfect for someone who loves caviar. It comes in a beautifully handcrafted, personalized wooden box. This gift is so chic and unexpected. 

available at roecavier.com $175 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Lipstick Wardrobe

Color cosmetics are such a great gift and perfect for the holidays. Keep the colors you love, give the others away to your sister or friends—there is a shade for everyone. 

available at Charlotte Tilbury $305 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc 3-Piece Set

Nothing says luxe more than Tom Ford—I just love everything he does. These fragrances come beautifully packaged in an incredible gold box that feels like a gift on its own. It makes for an all-around glamorous gift.

available at Bergdorf Goodman $328 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Jennifer Meyer 18-Karat Gold Diamond Ring

​Diamonds have always been my favorite thing to gift—they last forever. Perfect for stacking or worn on its own, it's dainty and feminine and a great everyday piece.

available at Net-a-Porter $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

TZR Box of Style Yearly Subscription

I'm so excited to gift everyone I know the holiday Box of Style. It's the perfect gift for any woman in your life—my favorite fashion, beauty, and lifestyle items curated for every season.

available at The Zoe Report $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

The Last Line Perfect Diamond Cuff

​I like to buy people things that they wouldn't normally buy for themselves, so I always default to diamonds. These cuffs are edgy yet timeless​​ and a staple to every woman's collection.  ​​

available at The Last Line $499 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!