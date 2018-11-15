What to Buy the Pisces in Your Life

Image zoom Paulina Paige

Artsy dreamers who view life as a stage, Pisces are creative, compassionate, and romantic. With a flair for the fantastical, they like to make the everyday a little bit more beautiful by sprinkling it with magic and make-believe. Your mermaid-like work wife, friend, or lover has a poetic spirit, tending to have their head in the clouds. With that comes a heightened spirituality, intuition, empathy, and often hyper-feminine aesthetic. Gift them some fairy dust in the form of a colorful party accessory, flowy dress, or glittery makeup, especially in purple or aqua. “Anything that makes them feel like they’re living outside of ordinary, dreary reality would go nicely,” says astrologer and host of the podcast Astro-Insight Kathy Biehl — it’s no wonder they delight in dramatic, visual, and musical arts.

Though born before spring sets in (Feb 18 to March 20), the Zodiac’s fish loves to splash around and is most comfortable when close to water. Take them on a beach vacation or spruce up bath time with bubbles and floral-scented candles. After a swim, this water sign loves to recharge with plenty of sleep “due to their escapist nature and their ruler, Neptune,” says Biehl. Tuck them in with lavish bedding that’ll sweeten their dreams.

Romantically, Pisces are generous, emotional, and “in love with love,” says Biehl. A book of poetry or a love song wouldn’t be lost on them. By nature, they’re intuitive, picking up on body language, but that also makes them sensitive to the slightest discord. Your Pisces likes to be showered with affection. But don’t worry about the price tag of your gift — Pisces are unmaterialistic and care more about intention. A small, sweet handcrafted token can go over just as well as a theatrical to-do.

Sparkly Shoes

Turn up the glitter in this fantasy-loving Disney star’s life with a pair of dramatic party shoes.

Jimmy Choo Romy 60 Glitter Pumps, $725; mytheresa.com

Bath Salts

“Pisces are suckers for baths, so things that turn their own tub into a mermaid pool” make for excellent gifts, says Biehl. Pick out a gorgeous jar of bath salts, a scented candle, or a body scrub.

Fig + Yarrow Pink Love Salts, $32; anthropologie.com

Shower Speakers

$35 ASOS ASOS SHOP IT

While you’re at it, turn bathing into a party with a shower speaker. Pisces love music — anything that flows, really, says Biehl. “They usually have pretty well-educated musical tastes and love to sing along at a concert.” This option comes in aqua — a Pisces’ favorite color.

Typo Shower Speaker, $35; asos.com

Luxe Bedding

Your Pisces relishes a good nap — almost as much as they love to dream. Give them the gift of good Z’s with an ultra-plush bedding set to cozy up with.

Percale Venice Set, $239 - $339; parachutehome.com

Glittery Makeup

Bring your Pisces’ inner mermaid to the surface with bold, glittery eyeshadow in shades of purple or aqua.

Bobbi Brown Sparkle Eye Shadow, $36; macys.com

Broadway Musical Tickets

Imaginative by nature, these fish enjoy all sorts of creative endeavors, including visual arts, film, and theater. Take your Pisces somewhere they can truly escape reality. Whether it’s Hamilton or Anastasia, “get Pisces tickets to a Broadway musical, and they’ll be very happy,” says Biehl. ticketmaster.com

Magical Lip Balm

Winky Lux balm has conquered Instagram for a reason — a trick of modern alchemy, it goes on clear and settles into a shade of pink specific to your skin’s pH level. “Pisces are natural illusionists,” says Biehl, meaning they both like to put on a show and are somewhat chameleon-like, making people read them differently. They’ll love the transformation this product pulls off.

Winky Lux Flower Balm, $14; freepeople.com

A Beach Dress

Pisces are smitten with the beach — and with flowy clothing that catches the wind, says Biehl. Get yours a pretty, purple beach dress or a soft, oversize scarf.

Cala Slip Dress, $188; ofakind.com

A Mermaid Vacation

Want to pull out all the stops? Book a trip to Bali, home to some of the world’s most jaw-dropping, mermaid-ish pools.

ayana.com