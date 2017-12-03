Go the Extra Mile With These 10 Personalized Gift Ideas

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Dec 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

As scary as this sounds, the winter holidays will be upon us in just two months. Don’t convince yourself you have all the time in the world while sipping that pumpkin spice latte!

VIDEO: Perfect Holiday Gifts for Every Man in Your Life

If you're thinking about your gifting list and want to go above and beyond a generic gift card, a tailor-made present is sure to have a lasting impact. The catch is that you should definitely plan ahead as customizations and overnight shipping rarely, if ever, go hand-in-hand.

It’s also worth pointing out that everything can be personalized nowadays and below is proof: a lacy thong, snuggly winter PJs, even of-the-moment sneakers in which you have complete creative control over every detail. Scroll through and shop chic personalized gifts. Happy monogramming!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Cathy's Concepts Passport Case & Luggage Tag Set

Perfect for your jetsetter friend or family member, this duo set will help them go through security AND locate their luggage in style. 

Cathy's Concept $73 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Graphic Image Personalized Mettalic Cosmetic Case

Your friend will thank you for being able to tout her daily toiletry essentials in this lovely rose gold pouch. 

Graphic Image $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

J. Crew Pink Pajama Set

Comfy cotton sleepwear is never a bad idea, especially when you can add initials on the shirt pocket for an extra 10 bucks. 

J. Crew $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Paper Source Custom Stamp Gift Box

Tis the season for receiving gifts...and writing thank you cards back. This stamp plate will make the giftee's life a little easier when it comes to snail mail correspondence during the holidays. 

Paper Source $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Graphic Image Small Valet Tray

Everyone could use a valet tray or two in their home, especially in a plush olive and brown color scheme. 

Graphic Image $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Chloe Gold-Plated Bag Charm

We love the sleek design of this bag charm, and your purse-happy friend will, too. 

Chloe $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 nike.com

Nike Air Huarache Essential iD Shoe

What's even cooler than a pair of Nike kicks is the option to customize every detail possible. 

Nike $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 anthropologie.com

Casetify Monogram iPhone 6/7 Case

Considering the amount of time your friend or family member spends on their phone (sweeping yet accurate generalization), a cute case is absolutely necessary. 

Anthropologie $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Alison Lou Tiny Letter Enamel Huggy 

Doubly personalize this earring with a letter and an enamel color picked perfectly for your fashion-conscious friend. 

Alison Lou $280 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Low Rise Thong

Why bedazzled underwear? Well, why not?

Hanky Panky $28-32 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!