12 Personalized Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything
Attempting to shop for someone who buys themselves everything they want is no small feat. Or how about picking out a thoughtful gift for your mom who always says, “I don’t need anything!" We know — perhaps the least helpful direction of all time.
That's where these personalized gifts come in. A step up from a gift card to their favorite restaurant, the picks below will show you put in some serious thought. Brownie points, won.
Artifact Uprising Color Series Photo Book
Because sometimes it's nice to get photos off of Instagram. These cute and colorful personalized photo albums are the ultimate personalized gift for anyone on your list.
Louise Gray Personalized Quilt
Who doesn't want another cozy throw for their couch or bed? These beautiful, handcrafted quilts can be personalized with initials or used to commemorate a special occasion, like the birth of a child or wedding date.
Mrs. John L. Strong stationery
For the traditional person who appreciates signing, sealing, and delivering via snail mail, gift them personalized stationery to make every letter and card even more special.
L/uniform Cooler Bag
With this stylish, personalized cooler bag, no one will ever mistake your lunch for theirs again.
The Daily Edited Pebbled Double Cardholder
For that unorganized friend, give the gift of never losing a credit card again.
Tiny Tags 14k Gold Circle Necklace
A dainty 14K gold necklace that can be personalized with a name, initials, or even a special date. This keepsake is perfect for layering and will never go out of style — total slam dunk.
BaubleBar x OMC Personalized iPhone Case
A fun, personalized iPhone case is the gift no one needs but everyone wants. It's bound to take her mirror selfies to a whole new level.
Tiary Autograph Crystal Necklace
This name plate necklace is perfect for that friend who wears their name loud and proud. It would also make a sweet, sentimental gift for a new mom.
Lelet NY Monogrammed Headband
With a touch of bling and personality, these Blair Waldorf-esque headbands are sure to impress your fashionista friend who has everything.
Casetify Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band
A stylish addition to their beloved Apple Watch. Complete it with initials for a personal flair.
Away The Carry-On
The most compact, sophisticated suitcase on the market — complete with an ejectable battery for your smartphone. Add their initials (or a personalized luggage tag) to make it easier to spot at baggage claim.
Mark & Graham Hand Hooked Holiday Pillows
Choose from a variety of wintery designs and personalize with a family name to add some character to their couch.