14 Personalized Gifts That Will Wow this Holiday Season

Courtesy (2); Time Inc. Digital Studios
InStyle Staff
Nov 08, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Looking for a creative way to up your gift-giving game? We say: bespoke or bust. Whether it's a glittery pouch or a handy travel wallet, you can make each present uber-personal by inscribing initials, a date, or a fun turn of phrase. Below, we rounded up the best customizable goodies for everyone on your list, from your BFF to your pup. Make sure you drop these in your shopping cart ASAP so they arrive in time for the holidays.

1 of 14 Courtesy of Harry's

Razor and Aluminum Stand

Engrave his razor and its base with up to three initials and he'll think of you every morning.

Delivery Time: 1 week

Copper Razor ($40) and aluminum stand ($30), Harry’s; harrys.com

2 of 14 Courtesy of Ferme a Papier

Bespoke Print

Send in a photo and San Francisco illustrator Cat Seto will transform a #selfie into a #workofart.

Delivery Time: 2 weeks

Bespoke print, Ferme à Papier, from $350; fermeapapier.com

3 of 14 Courtesy of Up Country

Dog Collar

You can skip the dog tag altogether with this adorable find. It fits up to 22 characters—enough for Fido's name and phone number.

Delivery Time: 1 week

Bamboo dog collar, Up Country, $30; upcountryinc.com

4 of 14 Courtesy of Bow & Drape

Canvas Pouch

Cute enough to carry on its own, this glittering pouch is also roomy enough to hold your lipstick, phone, and keys.

Delivery Time: 2 weeks

Canvas zippered pouch, Bow & Drape, $34 (up to 12 characters); visit bowanddrape.com for purchasing info

5 of 14 Courtesy of Jennifer Fisher

ID Ring

Our end-of-year prediction? This ultrachic chain-link ring will never leave her finger.

Delivery Time: 6-8 weeks

14kt gold chain-link ID ring, Jennifer Fisher, $1,100; jenniferfisherjewelry.com

6 of 14 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Cashmere Beanies

Handknitted by artisans across the five boroughs of N.Y.C., these sweet cashmere beanies keep lucky pals toasty all winter long.

Delivery Time: 1 week

Cashmere beanies, Hania by Anya Cole, from $285; visit haniabyanyacole.com for purchasing info

7 of 14 Courtesy of Nails Inc.

Nail Polish

Spell out a monogram—or splurge on a full name—with clever alphabet-emblazoned bottles containing the season's hottest hues.

Delivery Time: 1 week

Monogrammed nail polish, Nails Inc., $20 each; nailsinc.com

8 of 14 Courtesy of Sarah Drake

Napkins

Thrill your favorite host with weighty Belgian linen napkins embroidered with initials, a date, or phrase.

Delivery Time: 4 weeks

Napkins, Sarah Drake, $216/6 (includes up to 30 characters); sarahdrakedesign.com

9 of 14 Courtesy of Mark & Graham

Matchbox Holder

A sleek metal matchbox sleeve (at an amazing price) exudes old-world elegance.

Delivery Time: 1 week

Sterling silver matchbox holder, Mark & Graham, $35; markandgraham.com

10 of 14 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Travel Wallet

Make this versatile accessory your own by swapping basic terms for clever sayings of your choice (and never lose your passport again!).

Delivery Time: 1 week

Leather travel wallet, Cuyana, $185; visit cuyana.com to pre-order

11 of 14 Time Inc. Digital Studios

 Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace

Let a diamond mark the spot of a favorite memory, whether it’s your hometown or your honeymoon locale.

Delivery Time: 1 week

Yellow gold pendant, A.Jaffe, $495; ajaffe.com

12 of 14 Courtesy

Tennis Bag

Bring this stylish tote to your next match, and all eyes will be on you—on and off the court.

Delivery Time: 1 week

Tennis bag, Parker Thatch, $188; parkerthatch.com

13 of 14 Courtesy

3-D Printed Vase

Add intrigue to your tabletop with this 3D-printed vase, which incorporates the facial profiles of not one, but two people in its negative space. 

Delivery Time: 10 days

Plastic vase, Fahz, from $50; fahzface.com

14 of 14 Courtesy

Hand-Painted Portrait

Transform a favorite subject into a hand-painted work of art by renowned Brooklyn artist Carter Kustera.

Delivery time: 3 weeks

Hand-painted portrait, Carter Kustera, from $99; giltcity.com

