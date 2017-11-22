That’s Hot! Paris Hilton Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas This Season

In case you still have a few gift-less people on your list, we turned to DJ, actress, model, and designer Paris Hilton for her top picks. As you scroll through her clever gift ideas, best believe her trademark phrase, “that’s hot,” and buy them all.

The party girl, reality-TV star label is old news. Nowadays, Paris Hilton is best known as a business woman with her own personal brand empire. She has her own line of shoes, handbags, watches, sunglasses, clothing, perfumes, and cosmetics. Plus she published best-selling books, and her single High Off My Love was number one on the Billboard Dance Charts for five weeks straight.

Philanthropy is another important aspect of Hilton’s life. She often visits the Children’s Hospital and is heavily involved with organizations like the Starlight Children’s Foundation, American Humane, Operation Smile, and Union Rescue Mission, among others.

Now, she's helping us, too, with a selection of gifts ideas that we all can appreciate. Keep scrolling to see Hilton’s hottest present below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

For Ladies

Diptyque Mini Candle Set

$75 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

For Mom

Paris Hilton Gold Rush Perfume

$32 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

For Pet Lovers

Petzi Treat Cam

$170 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

For Tech Lovers

HTC VIVE Virtual Reality System

$599 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

For Friends

Polaroid 300 Instant Camera

$70 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

For Family

LetsFloatSG Fruits Float Back

$215 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

For Shoe Lovers

Paris Hilton Footwear Carla Boots

$140 SHOP NOW

