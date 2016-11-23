The Most Over-the-Top Gift Guide for the Dreamer In Us All

Ruthie Friedlander
Nov 23, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Whether you’re in the market for an 18K white gold and diamond bracelet, or find yourself itching to try out a virtual reality headset, (IN ROSE GOLD!), we guarantee you’ll find something to add to your imaginary wish list, here in our extravagant, over-the-top gift guide. Hey! A girl can dream.

For the Jewelry Lover
<p>He Loves Me Ring</p>
He Loves Me Ring
Alison Lou available at Alisonlou.com $32,590 SHOP NOW
<p>18-Karat White Gold Diamond Cuff</p>
18-Karat White Gold Diamond Cuff
Anita Ko available at Net-a-porter.com $7,050 SHOP NOW
<p>Fringe Ear Jackets</p>
Fringe Ear Jackets
Deborah Pagani available at Barneys $5,940 SHOP NOW
<p>Divas' Dream Earrings</p>
Divas' Dream Earrings
Bulgari available at Bulgari.com $4,250 SHOP NOW
<p>Citrine Puzzle Wheel Ring</p>
Citrine Puzzle Wheel Ring
Jane Taylor available at Janetaylor.com $5,940 SHOP NOW
<p>Lovebird Earrings in Turquoise and Lapis</p>
Lovebird Earrings in Turquoise and Lapis
Of Rare Origin available at OfRareOrigin.com $1,850 SHOP NOW
<p>Serpente Bracelet</p>
Serpente Bracelet
Sidney Garber available at Barneys $7,600 SHOP NOW
For the Tech Obsessed
<p>Bebop Quadcopter Drone</p>
Bebop Quadcopter Drone
Parrot available at Amazon.com $379 SHOP NOW
<p>Driftwood Doc for iPad + iPhone</p>
Driftwood Doc for iPad + iPhone
Docksmith available at Ahalife.com $120 SHOP NOW
<p>Sprocket Photo Printer</p>
Sprocket Photo Printer
HP available at Best Buy $130 SHOP NOW
<p>Aries Activity Tracker Smart Ring</p>
Aries Activity Tracker Smart Ring
Ringly available at Bloomingdales $195 SHOP NOW
<p>Virtual Reality Headset</p>
Virtual Reality Headset
Cotton On available at Cottonon.com $25 SHOP NOW
For the Winter Fashionista
<p>Leather Telde Boots</p>
Leather Telde Boots
Acne Studios available at Fwrd.com $650 SHOP NOW
<p>Oversized Faux Fur and Leather Scarf</p>
Oversized Faux Fur and Leather Scarf
Calvin Klein Collection available at Net-a-porter.com $695 SHOP NOW
<p>Delia Coat</p>
Delia Coat
Cinq a Sept available at Shopbop.com $1,595 SHOP NOW
<p>Printed Shell and Canvas Ski Gloves</p>
Printed Shell and Canvas Ski Gloves
Fendi available at Net-a-porter.com $470 SHOP NOW
<p>Layered Asymmetric Belted Coat</p>
Layered Asymmetric Belted Coat
Jacquemus available at Farfetch.com $696 SHOP NOW
<p>Fruit Fringed Intarsia Wool Turtleneck Sweater</p>
Fruit Fringed Intarsia Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Joseph available at Net-a-porter.com $495 SHOP NOW
<p>Mid Platform Hiker Boot</p>
Mid Platform Hiker Boot
Prada available at Nordstrom $1,450 SHOP NOW
For the World Traveler
<p>Nick Jonas ANC Bluetooth Headphones</p>
Nick Jonas ANC Bluetooth Headphones
Altec Lansing $150 SHOP NOW
<p>Folding Jewellery Case</p>
Folding Jewellery Case
Louis Vuitton available at Louisvuitton.com $970 SHOP NOW
<p>Carlyle Hotel Limited Edition Slippers</p>
<p>19 Degrees Hardside Spinner Luggage</p>
19 Degrees Hardside Spinner Luggage
Tumi available at Macys.com $595 - $695 SHOP NOW
<p>The Luxe Lounger</p>
The Luxe Lounger
White + Warren available at Whiteandwarren.com $725 SHOP NOW
<p>Silk Sleepmask</p>
Silk Sleepmask
Slip available at Sephora $45 SHOP NOW
