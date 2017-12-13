Olivia Culpo's Chic Holiday Gifts Ideas Will Help You Win the Holiday Season

Major fan-girl crush alert! Olivia Culpo, the sweetheart stunner with impeccable fashion sense, flawless beauty (with or without makeup), charming personality, and perfect poise has come to the rescue with a list of last-minute gifts for your loved ones.

From Miss Rhode Island to Miss USA to Miss Universe to actress with 2.2M followers on Instagram, this gal has it all on her resume. Culpo has been growing her film credits with The Other Woman, Behind the Dress, and American Satan, to name a few. She recently wrapped production on upcoming film, Reprisal alongside Bruce Willis, and the forthcoming Amy Schumer comedy, I Feel Pretty. And in August, Culpo and her family opened their first restaurant, Back 40 in her hometown of Rhode Island.

Aside from being an actress and fashion/beauty influencer with the most jaw-dropping posts and must have outfits, Olivia has a strong passion for helping others. This is clearly evident in her commitment to Pencils of Promise as a Global Ambassador. While her schedule is filled with lots of traveling and work obligations, Culpo always finds time to be with those dear to her: family, friends, and hottie boyfriend. And she's making time for all of us, too! Culpo selected chic, graceful, and fun gifts bound to put a smile on everyone’s face. Start shopping below.

$50 and under

You can never have too many cell phone cases or luxury candles. Culpo recommends the LuMee case and Voluspa candles. "Amazon makes a cheaper version of the Echo (the Echo Dot), which is a fun and practical gift," says Culpo. "And Cashmere socks are always over the top in a subtle way. Plus I also love to give a gift box from Sugarfina."

Shop below:

1. Sugarfina box, $28; shopbop.com

2. Amazon Echo Dot, $50; amazon.com

3. Falke Socks, $35; zappos.com

4. Voluspa Candle, $30; bloomingdales.com

5. Lumee case, $40; saks.com

$25 and under

"I like to give a charger keychain because that has been a lifesaver for me. Another idea is a cool cocktail recipe book with some chic stirrers or a tea sampler set for someone who doesn't drink. A nice leather bound journal or a fashion coloring book are some other great ideas, too," says Culpo.  

Shop below: 

1. Tea Forte tea, $22; neimanmarcus.com

2. Anthropologie journal, $24; anthropologie.com

3. The Fashion Coloring Book, $9; amazon.com

4. Urban Outfitters USB Leather Tassel Keychain + Charging Cord, $15; urbanoutfitters.com

5. The Cocktail book, $16; shopbop.com

Shoe Lovers

"DSW is my go to one stop shop for the Shoe Lovers in my life. Right now, I am obsessed with their combat boots and mules. Fun socks are an easy gift for shoe lovers, too," says Culpo.  

Shop below:

1. Pair of Thieves Socks, $6; target.com

2. Happy Socks, $12; lordandtaylor.com

3. Falke Socks, $20; net-a-porter.com

4. Dr. Martens Combat Boots, $85; dsw.com

5. Dirty Laundry Combat Boots, $55; dsw.com

Personalized Gifts

Anyone would appreciate unwrapping some Tumi luggage with their initials on it. Or how about a luxe, monogrammed bathrobe?

Shop below:  

1. Tumi Carry-On, $435; macys.com

2. Chambers Robe, $129; williams-sonoma.com

Tween and Teens

"A polaroid camera is such a fun gift. I promise they will end up having so much fun taking old-school instant pictures and instagramming the photos. I also love to give a game such as Catch Phrase, which is really good for any age," says Culpo.

Shop below:  

1. Hasbro Catch Phrase game, $15; target.com

2. Polaroid 300 camera, $70; target.com

For Women

"I like to get something that my female friends wouldn't necessarily splurge on for themselves: LUX candles or room scents such as Le Labo, a day at the spa or some beautiful fresh cut flowers always work," says Culpo.

Shop below:

1. LUX candle, $55; amazon.com

2. Le Labo Home Fragrance Spray, $115; nordstrom.com

Fitness Lovers

"A boxing punching bag is a great gift for fitness lovers. They can keep this in their house for a quick, fun workout. If they are a hybrid fashionista and fitness lover, there are so many good athleisure looks out there right now. Everyone from Adidas to Alo are making such cool looks that go from gym to street," says Culpo.

Shop below:

1. Alo Leggings, $102; nordstrom.com

2. Everlast Reflex Bag, $92; walmart.com

3. Adidas Outdoor T-Shirt, $22; amazon.com

Beauty Lovers

"One of my favorite go-to beauty products right now is the Charlotte Tilbury beauty bar highlighter. I also like to find the beautiful sets that Sephora puts together for the holidays in all different beauty brands. I love a Clarisonic brush, Sonicare toothbrush, and Olay towelettes for a stocking stuffer, too!" says Culpo.  

Shop below:

1. Olay Facial Wipes, $8; jet.com

2. Clarisonic Mia 2, $169; sephora.com

3. Sephora Favorites kit, $75; sephora.com

4. Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Highlighter, $42; charlottetilbury.com

5. Phillips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, $80; target.com

For Men

"Concert or Sports game tickets are great gifts for men, this way you can go to the event with them. Another fun gift is a Sirius Radio subscription," says Culpo.

Shop Below:

1. SiriusXM subscription, starting at $11/month; siriusxm.com

2. StubHub gift card, starting at $25; stubhubstore.com

