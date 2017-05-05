Epic Mother's Day Sales and Deals for Last-Minute Shoppers

We're definitely not judging if you still haven't grabbed your mom something for Mother's Day. I mean, it's hard to believe the first week in May is already over. But there are still amazing deals and sales that can help you find the perfect gift. If you're planning on running into a mall, we've gathered a couple of discounts below that will help you choose which exact store you should run in to. And no, it's not too late to order something from mom's favorite website. There are several brands that will deliver your Mother's Day gift on time as long as you place your order by May 10.

The clock is ticking, so you might as well get to it. Keep scrolling to find some amazing deals that will help you save and still impress your mom this year.

Bloomingdales

During the month of May, Bloomingdales will be donating 10% of the value ($10-$1000) of purchased e-gift cards to the Child Mind Institute. The best part about the cards is that they can be used in store and online.

Google Home

For Mother's Day, Google Home (the voice-activated personal assistant) will be on sale for $15 less while supplies last.

Kohl's

Take an extra $10 off of all Mother's Day purchases of $50 or more with the code "MOMSDAY10". Offer expires on May 14.

Kate Spade

Purchase a full-size fragrance of $95 value or more, and you'll receive a cosmetic bag set online and in specialty Kate Spade shops. This deal is valid while supplies last.

Nordstrom

Receive a free Estée Lauder gift set with a $35 or more purchase of Estée Lauder products. Use promo code GIFT1" during check out.

Vera Bradley

Take 25% off of full-priced totes, satchels, and crossbody bags online and in stores until May 7.

Ugg

Receive a box of See's Candies when you purchase women's slippers on Ugg.com or in participating Ugg stores until May 9.

Ralph Lauren

Free standard shipping on orders over $50 when you use the code "MOM17". You'll also receive your order in time for Mother's Day when you place your order by May 10.

Michael Kors

Receive free 2-Day shipping when you place your order by noon May 10 with the promo code "MOM2017".

L'Occitane

Free Shea Butter Nourishing Gift Set with any purchase online. Plus, receive $10 off of any $35 purchase with the promo code "SHEA98463" until May 7.

Things Remembered

Buy one item and get another item of equal of lesser value for 50% off online and at Things Remembered stores for a limited time.