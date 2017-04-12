11 Gifts New Moms Will Appreciate (That Aren't for the Baby)

Alexis Bennett
Apr 12, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

In the midst of exciting baby news, first time moms can easily be overlooked as everyone showers the newborn with gifts. But on Mother's Day, all of the presents should be specifically for the hardworking mom. Sure any parent would be excited to unwrap that fancy stroller that everyone overlooked on the baby shower registry. But there's nothing like receiving a gift that says, "This is for you (not your baby)." That's why we've gathered 11 gift ideas that will truly make new moms feel appreciated.

Just keep scrolling to jumpstart your Mother's Day shopping.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Adult Coloring Book: Stress Relieving Animal Designs

$6 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics Date Night With Mr. Right Sexy Night Out Makeup Kit

$32 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

$105 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

KitchenAid Pour-Over Coffee Brew

$180 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle

$42 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Journelle Laure Romper

$78 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Michael Kors Mercer All-in-One Bag

$265 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

This Works Deep Sleep Body Therapy

$37 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

The Happiness Project: One-Sentence Journal for Mothers

$4 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Beyond Yoga Mesh High-Waist Leggings

$110 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Cuddle Up Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$149 SHOP NOW

