The 11 Things Sarah Michelle Gellar Would Love This Mother's Day

Wait a second ... Buffy is that you? At one point, Sarah Michelle Gellar was best known for slaying vampires. Nowadays, her focus is on her family and her culinary lifestyle company, Foodstirs, which she co-founded with Galit Laibow and Greg Fleishman in 2015. Foodstirs offers organic and GMO-free baking mixes and kits featuring premium ingredients, with the intent of bringing families together in the kitchen.

From actress to entrepreneur to author to wife to mom, Gellar has it all on her resume. She is a Golden Globe nominee and Emmy-winning actress, played unforgettable roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, All My Children, The Crazy Ones, and Cruel Intentions, to name a few. In addition, Gellar gives her time and support to child and hunger organizations as an advocate and activist. She works closely with the No Kid Hungry and Good + Foundation, as well as the nonprofit organization, CARE. To top off that mind-blowing list of accomplishments, she just released her first cookbook, Stirring Up Fun with Food, which is filled with over 115 creative recipes and food-crafting ideas. This Mother’s Day, get some gifting inspiration from SMG. Scroll down for her picks!