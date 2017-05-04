The 11 Things Sarah Michelle Gellar Would Love This Mother's Day

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
May 04, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Wait a second ... Buffy is that you? At one point, Sarah Michelle Gellar was best known for slaying vampires. Nowadays, her focus is on her family and her culinary lifestyle company, Foodstirs, which she co-founded with Galit Laibow and Greg Fleishman in 2015. Foodstirs offers organic and GMO-free baking mixes and kits featuring premium ingredients, with the intent of bringing families together in the kitchen.

 

VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Tells InStyle About Her New Cookbook

From actress to entrepreneur to author to wife to mom, Gellar has it all on her resume. She is a Golden Globe nominee and Emmy-winning actress, played unforgettable roles in Buffy the Vampire SlayerAll My ChildrenThe Crazy Ones, and Cruel Intentions, to name a few. In addition, Gellar gives her time and support to child and hunger organizations as an advocate and activist. She works closely with the No Kid Hungry and Good + Foundation, as well as the nonprofit organization, CARE. To top off that mind-blowing list of accomplishments, she just released her first cookbook, Stirring Up Fun with Food, which is filled with over 115 creative recipes and food-crafting ideas. This Mother’s Day, get some gifting inspiration from SMG. Scroll down for her picks!

Plum Print

"I love all my kids' artwork, but sometimes I worry my house looks like I am a hoarder. All Dad has to do is gather all loose art work and put in the already labeled box and ship and they will send you the most beautiful coffee table book of your little Picasso's art, " says Gellar who is mother to daughter Charlotte and son Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr

available at plumprint.com $85 and up
Rebecca Taylor Firefly Floral Jacket

"What Mom wouldn't love this super stylish and comfy jacket—and it's right on trend for spring. (Freddie if you are reading this I am an extra small, LOL)," says Gellar.

available at shopspring.com $475
Stirring Up Fun With Food book and Cake Pops from Foodstirs

"Not just a gift for Mom, but for the entire family. What better way to spend quality time with your loved ones than in the kitchen cooking up delicious treats—not to mention knowing you will be using only the best ingredients," says Gellar of her book Stirring Up Fun with Food ($17; amazon.com) and Foodstirs.

available at foodstirs.com $59 for 3-month subscription, $113 for 6-month subscription and $215 for 12-month subscription
Perverse Sunglasses

"As a mom, I know a full night's sleep is rare, so I rely on sunglasses. I love Perverse because not only are they super trendy but they won't break the bank. What Mom doesn't want sunnies to match every outfit," says Gellar.

available at nordstrom.com $55
Draper James Love Y'all Vanderbilt Tote

"The Mary Poppins bag is not a myth, y'all. I love this tote because I can fit everything I could ever need in it, and it reminds me of all those I love," says Gellar.

available at draperjames.com $165
Tata Harper Perfectly Pampered Mother's Day Spa Kit

"Not all moms have time to visit the spa, so bring the Spa to mom. I am obsessed with this 100-percent all natural and organic skin care line. Not only has my skin never looked better, but the smells alone make me feel like I just visited the most luxurious spa," says Gellar.

available at tataharperskincare.com $150
The Gift Pick

"Also when I am stuck, I love to check out the ideas at thegiftpick.com. They always have amazing hidden gems for all types of gifting," says Gellar.

SHOP NOW
Aldo Stessy K Pumps

"It's like getting a kiss every time you wear these. I can't help but smile when I see them," says Gellar.

available at zappos.com $80
Jonathan Adler Secrets Canister

"Every mom needs a place for all her secrets!!!" says Gellar

available at shopbop.com $128
Shoshanna Banana Leaf Rashguard with Sleeves

"I just cant get over how cute these are!!! And nobody makes bathing suits better for all body types than Shoshanna," says Gellar.

available at shoshanna.com $99
Nikon CoolPix B700

"I never miss a great moment with this amazing camera. Not only is it lightweight and takes great pics, it uses wifi and automatically downloads your pics right to your phone. I love living in the future," says Gellar.

available at amazon.com $450

