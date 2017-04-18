10 Mother's Day Beauty Gifts You Can Get On a Drugstore Run

Erin Lukas
Apr 18, 2017 @ 11:45 am

We’ve all been there: You know Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, but you have minor heart palpitations when mom calls to confirm brunch plans for her big day. You realize you forgot the most important thing other than your presence: a gift.

Whether you’ve been pressed for shopping time, or a chronic procrastinator, you can still find a great gift for mom without having to shop around. The drugstore is a one-stop shop with aisles that are a treasure trove of beauty products and sets you can gift to mom to pamper her. The best part? She’ll never be able to tell that her gift was picked up when you were stocking up on paper towels and dish soap.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 gift ideas you can pick up for mom on your next drugstore run. (Your secret is safe with us.)

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Essie Nail Polish Silk Watercolor Kit 

Whether she prefers a single shade or is a nail art aficionado, this polish set will cover all of mom's spring manis. 

Essie $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Limited Edition 10pc Brush Set 

Both practical and pretty, mom will want to use this 10-piece set to brush up on her makeup skills. 

Sonia Kashuk $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Revlon Love By Leah Goren Manicure Essentials Kit 

Wine and a DIY mani? Sounds like heaven to us. 

Revlon $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Mayfair Soap Foundry Sea Lily Jasmine Bath Salts 

It arguable that no one deserves a relaxing bath more than mom. These breezy floral-scented bath salts will help her soak her stress away. 

Mayfair Soap Foundry $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10

Zadro Next Generation LED Lighted Smart Dimmer Mirror 

Here's to mom never being personally victimized by bad lighting again. In addition to the handy dimmer, one side of this mirror is magnified 10x while the other 1x for perfect makeup application and touch ups. 

Zadro $140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Soap & Glory You're Irresistabubble Gift Set 

This body wash and cream smell just as sweet as mom. 

Soap & Glory $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Beauty Staple Palette 

Equipped with eyeshadows, blush, highlighter, contour powder, and mascara to name a few, this stacked palette will be the unsung hero in mom's beauty routine. 

NYX $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Vera Wang Floral Fragrance Set 

A fragrance with floral notes lasts so much longer than a bouquet. Bonus: Every time mom spritzes it on, she'll be reminded of who gifted it to her. 

Vera Wang $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Fabulous Mini's Gift Set 

A selection of skincare essentials is a guaranteed get-out-of-jail-free card when it comes to last-minute gift-giving. Burt's Bees's set includes travel-size cleanser, lotion, and hand cream, to name a few.

Burt's Bees $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Palette Multi-Color

Why gift mom one lipstick when you can give her a shade for all of her moods. This customizable lip palette from e.l.f. gives the option of wearing any of the six shades as is or blended. 

E.L.F. $8 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!