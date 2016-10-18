13 Beauty Gift Ideas Mom's Guaranteed to Love 

The holidays may seem far away, but Thanksgiving will come and go before you know it which will leave you little time to get all of your holiday gifting sorted. In the name of planning ahead, we got a head start on making our lists and deciding on the perfect gift for everyone on it a little bit earlier this year. There’s no better way to jump into the holiday season than starting with perhaps one of the most important names on your list: mom. Whether you got your beauty junkie habits from your mom or you want to treat her to a present that’s guaranteed to help her relax, we’ve covered all the bases with our beauty gift guide for moms. Here, we have 10 gift ideas that are sure to put a smile on mom’s face this holiday season.