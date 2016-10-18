13 Beauty Gift Ideas Mom's Guaranteed to Love 

Erin Lukas
Oct 18, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

The holidays may seem far away, but Thanksgiving will come and go before you know it which will leave you little time to get all of your holiday gifting sorted. In the name of planning ahead, we got a head start on making our lists and deciding on the perfect gift for everyone on it a little bit earlier this year. There’s no better way to jump into the holiday season than starting with perhaps one of the most important names on your list: mom. Whether you got your beauty junkie habits from your mom or you want to treat her to a present that’s guaranteed to help her relax, we’ve covered all the bases with our beauty gift guide for moms. Here, we have 10 gift ideas that are sure to put a smile on mom’s face this holiday season.

H2O+ Beauty Must-Have Mini Favorites 

A collection of face and body essentials on-hand guarantees that anytime anywhere can be a spa day. H2O+ Beauty’s selection of favorites including a facial cleanser, moisturizer, anti-aging serum, color correcting mask, body wash, and hand and nail cream, is everything mom could possibly need when her mood calls for a treat yourself day.

Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque

Infused with watermelon, lychee, edelweiss flower extract, jasmine, and white tea leaf, this decadent hair mask nourishes dry, processed strands back to health and even protects hair from UV rays.

Artis Brush Elite Mirror 5 Brush Set 

Mom may always wake up #flawless, but when she wants to wear makeup this sleek brush set of face and eye brushes with special fiber bristles will ensure a perfect application every time. 

PMD Personal Microderm Pro Device 

Help mom keep her complexion in tip-top shape with an at-home microdermabrasion kit. Whether she wants to target fine lines and wrinkles or smoother skin, the kaleidoscope of different discs that come along with the device make it possible to pinpoint and treat her specific skin needs.

Credo Clean Beauty Discovery Kit

Is your mom interested in clean beauty products but doesn’t know where to start when it comes to swapping them into her routine? This conveniently packaged kit takes the guesswork out with an offering of popular all-natural skincare and hair products that actually live up to their promises without relying on any harsh chemicals to get the job done.

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts 

Treat mom to some much needed rest and relaxation by gifting her a soothing, calming blend of ylang ylang, vanilla, and himalayan pink bath salts. 

Deborah Lippmann Her Majesty Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set 

A set of eight must-have nail polish shades and a two-in-one base and top coat, mean mom’s mani Monday choices are covered.

Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Age Delay Pillow

There’s no one more deserving of some beauty sleep than mom. Along with keeping her cozy, Nurse Jamie’s innovative pillow offers neck and face support to improve the quality of her night’s sleep, and its silk covering minimizes the appearance of fine lines by helping skin maintain its natural oils throughout the night.

Charlotte Tilbury The Gift Of Goddess Skin 

If mom has any doubts that magic does exist, she needs to try Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare lineup. This trio of some of the famous makeup artist’s popular products includes her Goddess Skin Clay Mask which leaves complexions bright and smooth, Magic Cream, a moisturizer like no other that instantly rehydrates dull skin, and Wonderglow, an illuminator that gives skin an unparalleled glow.

T3 Voluminzing Hot Rollers luxe

The secret to a great hair days: hot rollers. Don’t let mom second-guess T3’s set, they’re nothing like the ones she used to use back in high school. The temperature of these rollers can be adjusted based on hair type and texture, and will leave strands bouncy, wavy, and ultra-voluminous.

Sephora Favorites Ready, Set, Style! Styling Spray Collection

Mom better be prepared to receive a ton of compliments on her hair. This travel-friendly set of best-selling of spray hairstyling products at Sephora includes a dry shampoo, hair spray, texturizing spray, and thickening spray.  

Jo Malone Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Candle 

Every time mom lights this Jo Malone candle with an intoxicating blend of spicy and floral notes that will surely warm up any room, she'll instantantly be reminded of you. 

Sunday Riley Power Couple Duo: Total Transformation Kit 

Talk about a power couple: This pair of Sunday Riley favorites combines the brand’s lactic acid-based Good Genes Treatment and trans-retinoic acid ester-packed Luna Sleeping Night Oil to exfoliate and brighten mom’s skin.

