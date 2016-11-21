11 Chic Mixed-Metal Jewelry Pieces for Your Super Stylish BFF

Timur Emek/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Nov 21, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

You know those antiquated fashion rules you were told to follow—don't wear white after Labor Day, stay away from matchy-match looks, or never mix your metals? Yeah, those. Sometimes it's hard to embrace trends that were once taboo. And even though you may not be completely 100-percent on board, you definitely have a rule-breaking, self-described "fashion girl" friend who is. 

And for said friend, the best gift you can give is one that supports her fashion choices. That's why we rounded up 10 items that celebrate mixed hardware in all of its rebellious multi-metal glory. Some are chunky and sculptural (perfect if she leans toward maximalism), others dainty and minimal, and all of them are intertwined with gold, silver, and sometimes rose. Consider this your ultimate mixed-metal jewelry gift guide—and if you happen to eye something you love, why not pick one up for yourself? Rules are made to be broken.

1 of 11 Courtesy

NASHELLE CUFF

available at nordstorm.com $118 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

MARIA BLACK BRACELET

available at maria-black.com $287 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

ANNDRA NEEN RING

Anndra Neen available at anndraneen.com $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

BALENCIAGA NECKLACE

Balenciaga available at balenciaga.com $415 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

URIBE RING

available at net-a-porter.com $190 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

AMBER SCEATS RING

available at shopbop.com $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

CARVEN NECKLACE

Carven available at carven.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

ANNELISE MICHELSON EARRINGS 

available at fivestoryny.com $510 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

FARIS EARRINGS

Faris available at farisfaris.com $45-330 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

CHARLOTTE CHESNAIS EARRINGS

available at theline.com $540 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11

Pandora Entwined Bracelet

Pandora $125 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!