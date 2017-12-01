12 Holiday Beauty Gifts for The Millennial on Your List

Courtesy (4)
Erin Lukas
Dec 01, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Consider an Instagram photo the millennial seal of approval. While all millennials are 20-somethings, no two people in this age group have the exact same obsessions. Whether the millennial on your list loves minimalist beauty packaging, or is an avid follower of social media-famous industry pros, there’s a beauty gift out there they’ll think is worthy of showing off with a ‘gram. From face masks to makeup from buzzy Internet beauty brands, any millennial on your holiday shopping list would be happy to share the following 12 beauty gifts on their social media feeds.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Magical Mini Brush Set 

No adult makeup collection is complete without a quality set of brushes. This travel-friendly Charlotte Tilbury set would be the perfect starter kit.

Charlotte Tilbury $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Face Inc By Nails Inc Flower Power Hydrating Mask & Cat Nap Brightening Sheet Mask 

We all wish we could wear our favorite Snapchat filters IRL, so these fun sheet masks inspired by popular filters will almost make it possible.

Nails Inc. $6 each SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette

Whether cut crease or shimmery shadow is the eye makeup look of choice, this mega palette has every shade to make it happen.

Urban Decay $54 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Foil + Glitter + Shine Nailed Lacquer Trio 

Consider all future #ManiMondays sorted. With or without nail art, this trio of polishes will make for a cool paint job regardless of the season. 

Smith and Cult $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Becca On The Glow Highlighter Set 

This travel-friendly duo of Becca’s most-popular highlighting products, including the Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Opal and Opal Spotlight Wand, are both formulated with illuminizing pigments that ensure any complexion is Instagram-ready. 

Becca $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Ouai On My Way Kit 

The key to cool girl hair is all in the right products. Luckily, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin knows a thing or two about how to make getting effortless undone hair, almost effortless. This sample set from her Ouai hair line includes everything needed to get the look including dry shampoo, texturizing hairspray, smooth spray, and nourishing treatment masques. 

Ouai $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty The Making Faces Beauty Book

We love a fully-stocked makeup palette, but they’re not exactly practical to take with you in the micro bag you’ve coined as your “holiday party bag”.  The solution: Kevyn Aucoin’s magnetized set. Modeled after the late legendary makeup artist’s best-selling Making Faces Beauty Book, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary, the palette is divided into chapters based on makeup look. What’s included? Contouring, blush and defining your features, and emphasizing your eyes. 

Kevyn Aucoin $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

BeautyBlender Gold Mine

No Instagram-worthy makeup look is possible without the proper blending tools. This Beauty Blender set contains two sponges for applying face makeup, sponge cleanser, as well as a blotter to keep unwanted shine under control throughout the day.

Beauty Blender $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Acne Repair Kit 

Consider this set the secret to a calm, clear complexion. It includes Mario Badescu’s acne-fighting product lineup that treats pimples throughout their lifespans. The Drying Lotion will zap zits overnight, the Drying Cream conceals blemishes while they continue to heal, and the Buffering Lotion fights larger breakout areas as well as prevents future ones from forming.

Mario Badescu $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Typo Made Up Cosmetic Bag 

What do you get the millennial selfie queen on your list? A makeup bag to fit all of her essentials in that proudly displays her title. 

$15 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!