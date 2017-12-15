May the Force Be with You! Shop Stylish Gear for Star Wars Day

Starwars/Youtube
Alexis Bennett
Dec 15, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Today might not be May 4, but we're still freaking out because Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally in theaters. Usually Trekkies are celebrating on May 4. Remember Han Solo's famous line? "May the force be with you, Luke." Well, back in 1979, a London newspaper used the unforgettable phrase to congratulate Margaret Thatcher on being elected as the U.K. Prime Minister. "May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie," the exact message read.

Fans loved the clever play on words. And in 2011, the first major celebration of the unofficial holiday went down in Canada. Star Wars fans wore their best costumes as they gathered to watch parodies and movie tributes together.

VIDEO: 'Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Karen Gillan Reveals Her Biggest Splurge

But really any day is a good day to celebrate the epic movie franchise with some stylish fashion and beauty products. Keep scrolling to find something to help you celebrate Star Wars day.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Sperry Star Wars - Chewie & Han Slip-On

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Star Wars Princess Leia Graphic Sweatshirt

$22 (Originally $39) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Covergirl Star Wars Nail Polish

$15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Terez Crystal Vada Leggings

$82 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Star Wars T-Shirt Princess Leia

$17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Licaso Star Wars Clear Protective iPhone7 Sleeve Bumper

$5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7

Yoda Quotes Aluminum Bracelet

$14 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!