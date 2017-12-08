10 Under $250 Luxury Gifts For the Label Lover In Your Life

Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 08, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

We all have one: the friend that really just wants the luxury gift instead of the thought-that-counts gift. What to do when you have a label-loving recipient on your gift list but a dwindling bank account? Have no fear, affordable options are here. Whether it’s a keychain, a scarf, or even a fancy pair of socks, many of your favorite high end brands have gifts under $250 that will impress your fashion-obsessed friend without hurting your wallet (too much). Swipe through to find something chic that won’t break the bank. 

VIDEO: 5 Outrageous Neiman Marcus Holiday Gifts

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Embellished Bracelet

A little Valentino goes a lot way. Case in point: this rock stud classic; a highly recognizable motif for the brand.

$147 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Understated Luxe Keychain

Few things are as luxury as a Bottega Veneta woven leather item. Sure, we'd prefer a huge handbag, but this bright orange keychain will do just fine. 

$200 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Logo Socks

Whoever perpetuated that rumor that socks are a boring holiday gift never saw a pair of white, green and red Gucci socks. 

$95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Heritage Logo Mittens

Buy your best friend a pair of gloves they'll never lose ... because they'll be so obsessed with showing them off they won't ever remove them.

available at Neiman Marcus $155 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Neon Wallet

Nothing screams “fashion” like a brightly colored wallet; especially one by industry favorite, Comme Des Garçons. This wallet may be on the smaller side, but it’s super smooth leather and bright colors are what really give it the bang for the buck. 

$105 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Flashy Accessory

No one will wonder if you stepped up the gift giving when you hand over that chic black box that reads: PRADA. 

$185 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Knitted Sweater

Ahhh, the iconic Missoni print. How I wish thee could be on everything I own. What's that you say? A seasonless sweater with the stripe for $213? SOLD!

available at MyTheresa $213 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Gunmetal-Tone Crystal Clip Earrings

Got a girly girl on your gift list? These Oscar de la Renta earrings are the perfect buy: metal and crystals so shiny she'll think she's getting diamonds. 

available at The Outnet $174 (Originally $290) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Work Accessory

Help your amigo step it up in the workplace with this chic, yet understated pouch: perfect for carrying pants and your cell. 

$152 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Evening Bag

This just in: an evening bag need not run you $1,000. We're obsessed with this one by Diane von Furstenberg (it comes in multiple colors) that's under $100!

$88 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!