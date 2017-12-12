What to Get Your Cat for the Holidays

Gracie is more than a pet. And she's more than a cat. She is a friend. A confidant. A being to which I tell my deepest, darkest secrets and share my wildest dreams. She's also extremely opinionated and very good looking, just two of many reasons she deserves her own web series.

So welcome to The Ruthie and Gracie Show, where Gracie and I will gab about everything from fashion to food. Because having a multi-species perspective is important this day in age. Got a suggestion for a topic? Email us! Gracie loves getting email. And I'm "ok" with it.

Here, in our second episode, Gracie tells me exactly what's on her wish list this holiday season.