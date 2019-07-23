What to Buy the Leo in Your Life

Image zoom Paulina Paige

Warm, confident, and proud, Leos are natural-born leaders who bask in the spotlight. Ruled by the sun, “they’re good at attracting it,” says astrologer and host of the podcast Astro-Insight Kathy Biehl. Leos have a magnetism unlike any other sign in the Zodiac, so you’ll always find these popular, charming lions surrounded by a pride. Or they might take the stage. Leos tend to be creative and theatrical, often working in the performing arts. “They enjoy watching theater, but they prefer to put on a show and be in the middle of it,” says Biehl, so sign them up for an acting or improv class.

Their exuberant, irresistible personalities are matched by high-drama style, and there’s something regal about Leos, the kings and queens of the jungle. “They spent a lot of time in past lives as royalty,” says Biehl. Meghan Markle, for example, is an archetypal Leo, whose birthdays fall between July 23 and August 22 (hers is August 4). “They sometimes have a feeling of ‘I’m special,’” says Biehl, and they're known to wear loud but sophisticated clothing in bright colors, like orange, yellow, and gold. And no teeny-tiny trendy sunglasses here. “Leos can pull off the really big sunglasses and big necklaces,” says Biehl. Adorn them with accessories befitting their dauntless style, especially a scrunchie or a bold headband that’ll show off their mane. “They have big personalities and are prone to hair and accessories that go with that,” says Biehl.

Leos can be arrogant at times — the downside of their brave, dramatic spirits — but for the most part they’re creative, generous, and kind. And once you win the heart of a Leo, they’ll never leave your side, says Biehl. “They’re incredibly loyal and, mama-lion style, will stand up for and fight for whomever they consider the object of their heart.”

Colorful Clutch

Chalk it up to their royal DNA, but Leos love beautiful things — especially loud beautiful things in vibrant colors. Get yours a party-ready statement clutch that’ll turn the volume up on any outfit.

Dreamy Yellow Sundress

With the sun as their guide, a Leo’s color palette takes its hues from the sunrise. Help the lion in your life build a dazzling wardrobe in those colors. This Réalisation Par silk sundress will ensure the kind of dramatic entrance they thrive on.

Gold Hair Slide

If you ask us, Versace’s iconic Medusa logo exudes some serious Leo energy. This golden hair pin will give your favorite lion’s mane a perfect dose of shine.

Official Lion King Merch

You had to have known this one was coming. With the release of Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King hot on the heels of Leo season, it only makes sense to buy your lion a little something that pays homage to the film — and to their spirit animal.

Acting MasterClass

For the more serious thespian, opt for an all-access subscription to the online learning platform MasterClass, where famous Hollywood actors, directors, and writers teach their craft first-hand. Or sign them up for a single class like “Helen Mirren Teaches Acting.”

Mega Sunglasses

Remember, your lion knows how to wear drama like no one else in the animal kingdom, and, royals that they are, they appreciate high quality and designer labels. “They have something in them that gravitates toward the best,” says Biehl.

Heels That Announce Themselves

Gift your Leo a pair of shoes that will make her feel like the queen of the jungle. These pleated leopard print mules should do the trick.

Gold Glitter Eyeshadow

Leos flourish in gold, which matches the sheen of their radiant personalities. Give your lion a shimmering gold eyeshadow, like Glossier Play’s Glitter Gelée in Glass Bonsai, and they’ll never want to take it off.

