Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Betsey Johnson
‘Tis the season to be the brightest, boldest, and fiercest. And who better to get extravagant gift ideas from than the fun, exuberant, and over the top Betsey Johnson? Rocking the fashion industry with her one-of-a-kind designs for the past 50 years, Johnson continues putting her heart and creativity into every piece. A dualism between Rock 'n’ Roll and Girly Girl, the Betsey Johnson brand reflects the designer’s persona of “American Iconic Rock Star” and “Every Girl’s Best Friend”. You can bet Betsey’s gift ideas this holiday season are just as embellished and exciting. You’ll be a total rockstar among your family and friends this year.
Do the signature Betsey Johnson cartwheel and split at your own risk. But make sure you shop her brilliant gift ideas below before it's too late.
MAC Lipstick
"I’m a firm believer that every girl needs a classic red lip. This bright red matte lipstick from MAC is one of my go-tos for the perfect pop of color!" says Johnson.
Betsey Johnson The Kay Shoes
"New Years Eve is your time to shine, so why not make a statement as you ring it in? The Kay Shoe is whimsy and fun with feathers and a lot of sparkle," says Johnson.
Diptyque Roses Scented Candle
"“I almost always have fresh roses in my house, I just love the smell! But when I don’t, the Diptyque Paris Roses Candle is the perfect replacement,” says Johnson.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
“Playing some rock ‘n' roll is a great way to get motivated when you’re getting ready and unwinding after a long day. These Beats by Dre headphones are a great gift for family members who are always out and about (like my granddaughters)!” says Johnson.
Betsey Johnson Velvet Draped Halter Dress
“My Showstopper Velvet Dress is one part rock 'n’ roll and one part elegance. A stylish holiday look for every party on your calendar,” says Johnson.
S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
“Everyone needs to stay hydrated, and all of the colorful bottles that S’well offers not only make fun gifts, but some of them even contribute to a cause—like supporting breast cancer research,” says Johnson.
Veuve Clicquot Rose Champagne
"A holiday celebration is never complete without a bottle of bubbly and a little rock 'n’ roll playing in the background. Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne is one of my favorite gifts to give. I just love the hint of fruitiness,” says Johnson.
Gilded Rim Glassware
"And to go with that bottle of champagne, a set of flutes is essential! I love these from Anthropologie with a gold rim detail and soft pink hue," says Johnson.
Prismacolor Premier Soft Core Colored Pencil Set
“I’m the most creative when I’m sketching my designs and ideas down on paper. The Prismacolor Pencil Set is a great gift for the aspiring artists or designers in your life,” says Johnson.
Betsey Johnson Toxic Love Socks
“I lived in New York for a long time, and I know how cold winter can be. Everyone needs a cozy set of socks for the chilliest nights, and this set gives you some extra flare,” says Johnson.
Chatbooks x Rifle Paper Co.
“I love to keep printed photos with my friends and family all around my house, especially of my granddaughters. And Chatbooks is a convenient and decor-friendly way to store them all in one place,” says Johnson.
Warby Parker Fleta Sunglasses
"Sunglasses are a great way to experiment with statement colors. I love these bright Fleta sunglasses from Warby Parker because they’ll really help the person you’re gifting them to to stand out from the rest,” says Johnson.
Betsey Johnson Donut Compact Mirror
"“For the girl on the go who’s always touching up her lipstick in a cab, she’ll need my Donut-shaped Compact Mirror to always keep in her bag,” says Johnson.
Betsey Johnson Cozy Sweater Tunic
“When winter comes around, all I want to do is snuggle up in a warm tunic by the fire. My I Want it All tunic can even double as a cozy look for all of your holiday sweater parties,” says Johnson.
Soul Cycle Gift Card
“I always recommend Soul Cycle for my favorite fitness gurus. It’s a great way to let off some steam at the end of the day,” says Johnson.