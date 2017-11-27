Lauren Conrad's Charitable Gift Ideas Make Giving Twice as Nice

Lauren Conrad has certainly come a long way from her days on MTV’s reality shows, The Hills and Laguna Beach. From loved TV personality and eager intern finding her way, Conrad is now a successful entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, fashion designer, and philanthropist with over 10 million followers on social media.

For as long as we can remember, Conrad has always been sweet, chic, trendy, and relatable. Her sense of style is clearly evident in her beautiful collections, LC Lauren Conrad, Paper Crown, and LC Lauren Conrad Maternity. In addition to being an ultimate fashionista, Lauren generously gives back with her website thelittlemarket.com, whose focus is building partnerships with artisans across the globe, connecting them with customers through the web and empowering women to rise above poverty to support their families.

With the success of LaurenConrad.com, Lauren is able to reach her devoted fan base with fun daily posts. Knowing exactly what her followers love and want, Conrad is the ideal person for holiday gift recommendations.

Check out her suggestions below!