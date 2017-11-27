Lauren Conrad's Charitable Gift Ideas Make Giving Twice as Nice

Lauren Conrad has certainly come a long way from her days on MTV’s reality shows, The Hills and Laguna Beach. From loved TV personality and eager intern finding her way, Conrad is now a successful entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, fashion designer, and philanthropist with over 10 million followers on social media.

For as long as we can remember, Conrad has always been sweet, chic, trendy, and relatable. Her sense of style is clearly evident in her beautiful collections, LC Lauren Conrad, Paper Crown, and LC Lauren Conrad Maternity. In addition to being an ultimate fashionista, Lauren generously gives back with her website thelittlemarket.com, whose focus is building partnerships with artisans across the globe, connecting them with customers through the web and empowering women to rise above poverty to support their families.

With the success of LaurenConrad.com, Lauren is able to reach her devoted fan base with fun daily posts. Knowing exactly what her followers love and want, Conrad is the ideal person for holiday gift recommendations.

Check out her suggestions below!

Home Goods

"This traditional Mexican blanket is a versatile piece to give to anyone who loves home décor. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this serape blanket is perfect for throwing over a couch, relaxing at a picnic, or taking along to the beach," says Conrad.

$58
For Co-Workers

"Call me old-fashioned, but I love handwritten notes. This beautiful stationery set was inspired by traditional mudcloth designs and is made from recycled paper. Your co-workers are sure to use this set of envelopes and cards for meaningful thank you notes and more," says Conrad.

$16
For Women

"An alpaca scarf will keep friends and family warm this holiday season. This cozy scarf is available in multiple colors," says Conrad.

$100
For Grandparents

"I know my grandparents will love this heart-shaped bowl. It’s hand-carved from acacia wood in the Philippines and is perfect for a coffee table or nightstand," says Conrad.

$20
Gift Basket

"Fill this hand-woven bowl with homemade cookies, wrap it up with a bow, and gift it to someone you know who has a sweet tooth. The bowl can be repurposed for décor or storage for years to come," says Conrad.

$28
For Dad

"Whether it’s for an outdoor barbeque, appetizers, or a cheese-and-crackers platter, dads will be sure to love this hand-carved board made from olive wood," says Conrad.

$34
Kitchen Goods

"I can’t wait to gift this handmade apron to my friends who love to try new recipes. The snowflakes have been carefully block-printed onto this apron to add a special touch," says Conrad.

$24
For Fashionistas

"This market basket is both stylish and functional, making it perfect for the fashionista in your life. It’s hand-woven and easy to take along to the farmers market or the grocery store," says Conrad.
$68
Personalized Gifts

"A personalized gift is a truly meaningful way to show someone you care. This Happy Holidays candle comes in a variety of scents and can be personalized with the recipient’s name," says Conrad.

$32
For Beauty Lovers

"This hand-blended sugar scrub is made with all-natural ingredients. It is available in four fragrances so there is something for all the girls in your life who need an at-home spa day," says Conrad.

$24
For Tech Lovers

"Upgrade the professional in your life with this elegant leather portfolio. It can hold an iPad, small laptop, or notes for a meeting," says Conrad.

$88
For Purse Lovers

"I have carried this satchel on travels all over the world. The vintage-inspired design is great for everyday wear or special trips," says Conrad.

$180
For $50 and under

"We all know someone who loves coffee in the morning. Treat a family member or friend to this gift set that comes with hand-harvested coffee, a hand-painted mug, and a hand-carved wooden spoon," says Conrad.

$48
For Babies

"The soft knits are made from warm Peruvian alpaca wool. This set is great for keeping a little one warm through the winter," says Conrad.

$82
For $25 and under

"A reusable bag is truly a gift that keeps on giving. I love this Locals Bag in particular because it represents my hometown, but we carry several phrases, locations, and sizes of bags," says Conrad.

$20
For Kids

"This alpaca teddy bear is softer than you can imagine. It is the perfect gift for little ones who like to snuggle," says Conrad.

$24
For Men

"This beautiful doctor bag will become a go-to bag for an overnight or weekend trip. It’s sturdy, functional, and great for any guy’s packing needs," says Conrad.

$240
For Mom

"This cookbook is perfect for the moms who love sharing and trying out new recipes. It features more than 100 recipes from women in war-torn countries and provides a look into the inspiring lives they lead," says Conrad.

$40
For Teens

"Tweens and teens alike will love this pom pom bracelet. It will add a pop of color to an outfit and can be accessorized to create a unique look," says Conrad.

$10

