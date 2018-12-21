10 Seriously Chic Last-Minute Gifts That Will Be at Your Door by Christmas Eve

Image zoom capribluecandles/Instagram

All will be calm and bright this holiday season (even for last-minute shoppers!), all thanks to Amazon.

You can still win Christmas with these fun last-minute finds that are guaranteed to arrive at your door before December 24. Whether you’re looking for a couple of pieces at the eleventh hour or still need to do all of your shopping for friends and family, these last-minute holiday gifts from Amazon are sure to impress everyone on your list.

Amazon Prime members can order any time before December 22 to get gifts by Christmas Eve, while all other shoppers can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the fast and free shipping offer. And if these neat gift ideas don’t suit your style, you can always go for an Amazon gift card or a Prime membership. Now you just need to pick out a little something special because it’s the season for treating yourself, too!

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Her: Kate Spade Emerson Place Marci Crossbody Bag

You simply can’t go wrong with a classic black quilted bag, and this Kate Spade beauty will be one she loves for years to come.

To buy: $219, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Him: Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue for Men Gift Set

This crisp, long-lasting scent is sure to become a staple in your man’s cologne line-up.

To buy: $88, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Kids: Eshowods Cotton Canvas Playhouse

Kids will squeal with delight at the sight of this fun indoor play piece while parents will appreciate its classic and chic look.

To buy: $89, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Coworkers: Kate Spade New York Women’s Scallop Triple Sticker Pocket

Help your fellow boss babes keep IDs, cash, and business cards on hand with this metallic phone accessory, which sticks to the back of your phone without adding unnecessary bulk.

To buy: $38, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Friends: Capri Blue Mercury Bowl Blue Jean Candle

This citrusy candle’s mercury glass container makes it pretty enough to display anywhere. Plus, recipients can continue to use it to store small trinkets or display flowers once the scented candle is burned up.

To buy: $43, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Teens: Blank NYC Women’s Shag Faux Fur Jacket in Cloud Nine

This versatile jacket is so cozy, you might want to snag one for yourself, too.

To buy: $120, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for the Person Who Has Everything: HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

Anyone with a smartphone will appreciate this tiny gadget, which makes it easy to print photos from your phone in seconds.

To buy: $130, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Mom: Daily Ritual Women’s Long-Line Open-Front Cardigan Sweater

Soft and cozy, mom will love wrapping herself up in this snuggly sweater throughout the winter.

To buy: $40, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Dad: Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Flip Cover

Dad can listen to his favorite throwbacks wherever and whenever he wants with this impressive (and utterly stylish) portable speaker system.

To buy: $100, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Parents: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Bundle

If they love coffee, they’ll love this sweet system that makes it simple to whip up barista-quality drinks right at home.

To buy: $175, amazon.com