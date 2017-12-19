The Very Best Last Minute Beauty Gifts They'll Never Believe Were Last Minute

Dec 19, 2017

It's 9:59 on December 24th—do you know where your holiday gifts are? If, like the rest of us, you neglected to shop early enough for your holiday gifts, never fear. Target, Wal-Mart, and your local drugstore are here to pick up your slack.

While they're usually your go-to spots for picking up dishwashing liquid and other household essentials, their beauty aisles house many hidden gems. From highlighting palettes to gift sets, and even some high-end fragrances, these gifts will never give away the fact that you only had 2.2 seconds of shopping time. Because nothing says "I forgot to buy you something" like an abused bottle of Chateau Diana, veer toward another end of the store and check out the best of-the-moment beauty sets below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Pink Twice Gift Set

Are you already late for your party and don't want to roll in sans hostess gift? Pick up Soap & Glory's Pink Twice kit, which houses mini versions of their fan favorites, and is so pretty, you don't even need to wrap it. Just remember to peel off the price tag...

Soap & Glory $22 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Harry's Men's Razor

Even if your brother somehow figured out that his new favorite razor came from Target, we're pretty sure he won't care. The even distribution of weight in the handle makes the razor more ergonomic, not to mention, simply feels expensive in your grip. Each of the five blades ensure a close, smooth shave, and you can sign him up to get refill cartridges in the mail to keep the momentum going. 

Harry's $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

EOS Berry Blossom & Coconut Milk Gift Set

This three-piece set includes lip balm is enriched with natural conditioning oils, hand lotion packed with shea butter, aloe, oats and antioxidants and body lotion that provides 24 hours of long-lasting moisture.
EOS $8 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

AXE Bath and Body Set

AXE $27 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Frudia Pomegranate Nutri-Moisturizing Cream

The lightweight texture, delicious scent, and glow-enhancing games it plays on your skin all scream "fancy K-beauty boutique," so just don't let your friends see your CVS receipt, and you'll be in the clear. 

available at CVS $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Mayfair Soap Foundry Sea Lily Jasmine Bubble Bath

With a fancy pants name like Mayfair Soap Factory (and an equally-fancy sea lily jasmine fragrance), your sister will be convinced you scoped out a bottle of artisan bubble bath from a local boutique, and the beyond-luxurious formula certainly won't give you away.

Mayfair Soap Foundry $9 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Bubble & Charm Mini Hand Cream Set

These four scented hand creams are like added armor for your gloves and give your skin extra protection from the elements. They're small enough to tuck into your clutch, but are so pretty, you'll want to display them all over your bathroom counter.

available at Target $11 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Essential Eye Kit

The brush set is perfect for a makeup maven. The soft bristles blend on bold and neutral tones alike with ease, and thanks to the streamlined carrying case, make for the perfect travel companion. 

Sonia Kashuk $12 SHOP NOW

