14 Gift Ideas for the Coolest Little Kids Around

By InStyle Staff
Nov 27, 2019 @ 4:30 pm
Courtesy

Shopping for a little one doesn't have to be difficult. Some of the best gifts for kids are all about simplicity — like a classic puzzle that spells out their name or a funky pair of light-up sneakers that will make them feel like the coolest kid on the playground.

There are some educational gift ideas out there that will teach them about the world without feeling like they're receiving a lecture. One of our favorite, smart holiday presents for elementary-aged kids is a kit from Little Passports. Each one gives the young ones a glimpse at different parts of the world with easy science activities to complete. We've dropped a Coral Reef kit here for a fun way to teach them about underwater ecosystems.

Whether you want a warm-weather layer for your cousin's toddler, or the most fun toy a pre-K kid could ask for, we've got our editor-approved gifts for kids right this way.

1 of 15

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Kids Treehouse

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$120 SHOP IT Opens a new window
A backyard upgrade they definitely will not see coming. Any kid would be lucky to get this monumental tree house / play house situation as a gift.
2 of 15

Pop Shoes St Laurent Sneakers

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$60 SHOP IT Opens a new window
Every kid wants light-up shoes, and everyone dressing a kid wants shoes that look cool and fun with the rest of their wardrobe. Consider this a crowd-pleasing option.

3 of 15

State Rodgers Lunch Box

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$30 SHOP IT Opens a new window
For the girly-girl's school lunches to look a little more glammed up, or even for a tween who needs a new makeup case.
4 of 15

BloomOwl Wooden Name Puzzles

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$30 SHOP IT Opens a new window
An absolute classic that a 1-year-old will adore, and grows with them through learning to spell, and then serves as cutesy room decor.

5 of 15

Crayola Signature DIY Trinket Tray Craft Kit

Courtesy
$14 SHOP IT Opens a new window

This kit is perfect for young artists who still want to be creative but are too old for typical arts and crafts projects.

6 of 15

Stella McCartney Kids Sunglasses

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For similar styles SHOP IT Opens a new window
If you're really vying for that Cool Aunt award.
7 of 15

Drew Barrymore Flower Kids Lamp

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$30 SHOP IT Opens a new window
The only thing that would make this kids-room lamp more fun would be Drew Barrymore herself delivering it.

8 of 15

Bumkins Unicorn Grip Dish

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$15 SHOP IT Opens a new window
We're not sure how it happened but unicorns are pretty much THE thing among kids in the preschool set (and older!) right now. For your younger trendsetters, this uni plate will make dinner time a delight.

9 of 15

Mini Rodini T-shirt

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$39 SHOP IT Opens a new window
Okay so the parents may not love their kid wearing this, but it's cool and fun!
10 of 15

Parkland Backpack

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$40 SHOP IT Opens a new window
A cool carryall for anyone stepping into the big time this year — elementary school.

11 of 15

Little Passports Coral Reef kit

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$13 SHOP IT Opens a new window
Let them learn all about ocean ecosystems with this fun set. We can use all the tiny environmentalists we can get.

12 of 15

Oeuf Hooded Sweater

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$140 SHOP IT Opens a new window
An absolutely darling top layer for the 2-and-under crowd.
13 of 15

Areaware Blockitecture Big Apple Building Blocks

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$150 SHOP IT Opens a new window
A stunning building blocks set that even the budding architect in your family probably doesn't already own. The best part? Building your own NYC together after the gifts are unwrapped.

14 of 15

Janie and Jack x Juno Valentine Puffer

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$79 SHOP IT Opens a new window
It would be a lucky kid who gets a warm and cozy winter coat like this one for the chilly holiday season.
