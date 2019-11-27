14 Gift Ideas for the Coolest Little Kids Around
Shopping for a little one doesn't have to be difficult. Some of the best gifts for kids are all about simplicity — like a classic puzzle that spells out their name or a funky pair of light-up sneakers that will make them feel like the coolest kid on the playground.
There are some educational gift ideas out there that will teach them about the world without feeling like they're receiving a lecture. One of our favorite, smart holiday presents for elementary-aged kids is a kit from Little Passports. Each one gives the young ones a glimpse at different parts of the world with easy science activities to complete. We've dropped a Coral Reef kit here for a fun way to teach them about underwater ecosystems.
Whether you want a warm-weather layer for your cousin's toddler, or the most fun toy a pre-K kid could ask for, we've got our editor-approved gifts for kids right this way.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Kids Treehouse
Pop Shoes St Laurent Sneakers
State Rodgers Lunch Box
BloomOwl Wooden Name Puzzles
Crayola Signature DIY Trinket Tray Craft Kit
This kit is perfect for young artists who still want to be creative but are too old for typical arts and crafts projects.