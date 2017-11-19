Scandal's Katie Lowes Has Some Brilliant Gift Ideas

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 19, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

You may know Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins on ABC’s political drama, Scandal where she plays opposite Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn. Lowes is no stranger to the big or small screen; she starred in Transformers 2 and guest starred on Grey’s Anatomy. Lowes has also recorded voices for Disney animated films like Frozen. In addition, Katie is a founding member of the IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles where she serves as co-artistic director.

To top off that mind-blowing list of accomplishments, Katie is taking on her biggest role yet; Mom to first child, son Albee Shapiro with husband Adam Shapiro. Congratulations are in order to the doting new parents who welcomed their precious baby boy in October!

Amidst acting, recording, and being a new loving and devoted mom, we can only imagine how busy Katie must be, but despite her never ending schedule, she found a minute to share her holiday shopping ideas with us. Check them out below!

SpaRoom Aroma Globe Glass & Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser

"Obsessed with it. Guillermo Diaz gave it to me as a gift, and I use it everyday, it's constantly running in our house. I like when the house smells and sounds like a spa. I just want to live in a spa, is that too much to ask?" Lowes questions.

Freshly Picked Moccasins

"Freshly Picked has the best shoes for little walkers and so many adorable styles," says Lowes.

Glamglow Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment

"For anyone not getting their beauty sleep (Sorry new mom here, what is sleep again?), a face mask is key. And Glam Glow has something for every skin type," says Lowes.

Restaurant Gift Cards

"I love giving this gift. Usually, I find out when they're eating there next, and I call the day of and give the place my credit card info. And when they go to pay the check, they realize it's all been taken care of," says Lowes.

Hibiki "Japanese Harmony" Blended Whisky

"Ok this is for men and women: a delicious, beautiful bottle of whisky. So Scandal, right? Hibiki Japanese Whiskey. Yum yum yum Kana," says Lowes.

The Chambong (2-Pack)

"Another drinking themed gift! Chambong. Trust me on this. As if champagne wasn't fun enough," says Lowes.

Simone LeBlanc Relax & Renew Gift Box

"So chic and stunning! My go-to and always a home run," says Lowes.

Kickee Pants

"The Kickee Pants designs are insanely cute, and their materials are baby soft," says Lowes.

Away 

"Anyone who knows me knows that I love to travel and that my husband loves technology. So you know we love Away luggage. It's chic and functional. These bags have cell-phone chargers in them! Genius!" says Lowes.

Bed Head Pajamas

"Who doesn¹t want PJ's for the holidays? I do! I live in pajamas. And these have matching styles for the whole family—if your family is like that," says Lowes.

