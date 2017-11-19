Scandal's Katie Lowes Has Some Brilliant Gift Ideas

You may know Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins on ABC’s political drama, Scandal where she plays opposite Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn. Lowes is no stranger to the big or small screen; she starred in Transformers 2 and guest starred on Grey’s Anatomy. Lowes has also recorded voices for Disney animated films like Frozen. In addition, Katie is a founding member of the IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles where she serves as co-artistic director.

To top off that mind-blowing list of accomplishments, Katie is taking on her biggest role yet; Mom to first child, son Albee Shapiro with husband Adam Shapiro. Congratulations are in order to the doting new parents who welcomed their precious baby boy in October!

Amidst acting, recording, and being a new loving and devoted mom, we can only imagine how busy Katie must be, but despite her never ending schedule, she found a minute to share her holiday shopping ideas with us. Check them out below!

VIDEO: 5 Over-the-Top Gifts from Neiman Marcus