Jenny McCarthy Reveals Her Genius Holiday Gift Ideas

We couldn’t resist finding out about the kinds of presents actress, host, comedian, and author, Jenny McCarthy plans on gifting her loved ones. Jenny is one busy bee. She wrote multiple best-selling books—like Stirring the Pot: My Recipe for Getting What You Want Out of Life. She also co-created Teach2Talk (a series of 16 DVDs for children), launched a line of bedroom accessories Too Good by Jenny, and the list goes on and on.

Most recently, McCarthy created her own mixed cocktail beverage, Blondies which comes in two delicious lemonade and strawberry lemonade flavors and makes for a festive gift that that will get the party started. With a click of a button, all these gifts can be yours, so keep scrolling to discover more of McCarthy's gift ideas.

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour

"This bottle alone will make you look cool. Add the actual nail polish and watch out," says McCarthy.

MuCharge HubMax portable charger

"Two things I can't live without: botox and this. It's a must-have and a life saver when you're on the go," says McCarthy.

Eyes To Go Spa eye pads

"Just because every girl likes her designer bags, doesn't mean we want to carry them under our eyes. I'm addicted to these soothing under eye pads. They eliminate the nasty ones, so we can show off our designer ones," says McCarthy.

Blondies Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

"Blondies ­is my very own vodka cocktail. When you want to have a light drink premixed with no sugar, real fruit, gluten free, and only 100 calories, this is your drink! And it comes in two flavors: strawberry lemonade and classic lemonade," says McCarthy.

Giordano's Deep Dish Pizzas

"Great news! Now, you don't have to fly to Chicago to enjoy my delicious pick for deep dish pizza. It comes directly to your door. This is a fab favorite gift, and I send it to everyone for Christmas," says McCarthy.

