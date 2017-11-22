Jenny McCarthy Reveals Her Genius Holiday Gift Ideas

We couldn’t resist finding out about the kinds of presents actress, host, comedian, and author, Jenny McCarthy plans on gifting her loved ones. Jenny is one busy bee. She wrote multiple best-selling books—like Stirring the Pot: My Recipe for Getting What You Want Out of Life. She also co-created Teach2Talk (a series of 16 DVDs for children), launched a line of bedroom accessories Too Good by Jenny, and the list goes on and on.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Most recently, McCarthy created her own mixed cocktail beverage, Blondies which comes in two delicious lemonade and strawberry lemonade flavors and makes for a festive gift that that will get the party started. With a click of a button, all these gifts can be yours, so keep scrolling to discover more of McCarthy's gift ideas.

VIDEO: Tech Gifts Under $50