These 8 Gifts Are All Approved By J.Lo's Stylists

Rob Zandgardi and Mariel Haenn
Nov 27, 2017

Haven’t started shopping for the holidays yet? No problem. InStyle.com has amazing access to the best gifts, curated by the best people. For example, here, we’ve tapped Rob Zandgardi and Mariel Haenn (a.k.a. Jennifer Lopez's stylists!) to tell us everything they have their eye on. And better yet? Each item is $500 or less. Find something for someone on your list … or better yet, yourself, here.

Passport Cover

This is a great gift for any Jet Setter! Not only is it chic and luxury on the go, but the classic Tiffany blue and white color blocking make it easy to find in your carry on bag.

Leopard Print Note Set

Because saying thank you with a handwritten note never go out of style, especially when leopard is involved.

Stelle Audio Audio Pillar Speaker with Amazon Alexa

For the “techie” who loves decor, think of this as Alexa’s new wardrobe! This is a great way to add warmth and charm to a room where otherwise gadgets can sometimes stand out.

Ball Ring

This ring is the perfect bauble for anyone who loves a statement ring with an edge.

Sleeping Sweetheart Eye Mask

Because who doesn’t love sleep? This eye patch is a great gift for anyone who loves to sleep in, or even better, sleep while on a flight. The bonus here is that it can be customized, so at least when the airline attendant wakes you up, they at least know your name.

Set of 6 Steak Knives

These handcrafted steak knives are a great addition to anyone's kitchen. A great gift for anyone who’s a foodie and loves a chic esthetic.

Astrology Chart Mug

Who doesn’t love a mug?  It’s one of those great items that anyone can always find use for! This is a great gift that is affordable, but still says, “I put thought into this."

Feu De Bois Grand Candle

Candles are always a great gift, this one in particular for its grand size and amazing scent. Not to mention it's a beautiful accessory for anyone's home or office.

