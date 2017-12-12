17-Year-Old Actress Jade Pettyjohn Shares Her Stylish Gift Ideas for Teens

By Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Updated: Apr 23, 2019 @ 1:52 pm
Getty Images

Jade Pettyjohn has that girl-next-door charm, but she's a lot more than just a pretty face. She’s talented and using her voice to impact change. Similar to her role as Summer, the ambitious overachiever with a thirst for knowledge on Nickelodeon’s Emmy-nominated television series School of Rock, Pettyjohn is a rock star in real life, too.

She maintains straight A’s in school, participates in impactful fundraisers, plays guitar, and writes songs. And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, we're looking forward to seeing her in the upcoming film Destroyer alongside Nicole Kidman.

In the midst of her busy schedule, Pettyjohn has found time to share her brilliant holiday gift ideas with us. And they are certainly impressive. Read on to shop the must-haves that every fashion-obsessed teen is hoping to unwrap.

For Book Lovers

$17
How to Get Dressed: A Costume Designer's Secrets for Making Your Clothes Look, Fit, and Feel Amazing by Alison Freer.

For Bag Lovers

$295
Rebecca Minkoff Je T'Aime crossbody

For Hat Lovers

$13 (Originally $18)
H&M Captain's Cap

For Jewelry Lover 

$27 each
Junk Gypsy Zodiac Necklaces

For Denim Lovers

$94
Revice Mon Amour Crops

For Fashionista

$795
The Mighty Company Toulouse jacket 
For Jewelry Lovers

$45
Katie Dean Jewelry Female Symbol Ring

