17-Year-Old Actress Jade Pettyjohn Shares Her Stylish Gift Ideas for Teens
Jade Pettyjohn has that girl-next-door charm, but she's a lot more than just a pretty face. She’s talented and using her voice to impact change. Similar to her role as Summer, the ambitious overachiever with a thirst for knowledge on Nickelodeon’s Emmy-nominated television series School of Rock, Pettyjohn is a rock star in real life, too.
She maintains straight A’s in school, participates in impactful fundraisers, plays guitar, and writes songs. And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, we're looking forward to seeing her in the upcoming film Destroyer alongside Nicole Kidman.
In the midst of her busy schedule, Pettyjohn has found time to share her brilliant holiday gift ideas with us. And they are certainly impressive. Read on to shop the must-haves that every fashion-obsessed teen is hoping to unwrap.
For Book Lovers
How to Get Dressed: A Costume Designer's Secrets for Making Your Clothes Look, Fit, and Feel Amazing by Alison Freer.
For Bag Lovers
Rebecca Minkoff Je T'Aime crossbody
For Hat Lovers
H&M Captain's Cap
For Jewelry Lover
Junk Gypsy Zodiac Necklaces
For Denim Lovers
Revice Mon Amour Crops
For Fashionista
For Jewelry Lovers
Katie Dean Jewelry Female Symbol Ring