The Gifts That Got Away: InStyle Editors On Unfulfilled Wish Lists

Getty Images/SuperStock
InStyle Staff
Nov 13, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

When it comes to gifting, it's the thought that counts, right? Except for when you explicitly ask for something, include the shopping link, size, and any relevant information. In that case, what counts is getting the correct gift. I know, I know, where's my holiday cheer? It's there. I promise. I'm just still a bit peeved by that gift I always wanted and never got ... For me, it was a GAP fragrance, Heaven, that smelled like delicious candy.

Read on to find out about other InStyler's gifting mishaps.

VIDEO: 5 Over-the-Top Gifts From Neiman Marcus

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Keroppi Bed Sheets

"I was a full-on Keroppi fan with all of my school supplies, notebooks, and a few toys in tow; all I needed was the bed set to confirm my true fandom. However, my wish never came true as I never received one for Christmas," Stephanie Perez-Gurri, Assistant Accessories Editor.

available at Houzz $112 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Easy-Bake Oven

"An Easy-Bake oven was on the top of my wish list for years, but my parents always thought it was a dangerous idea. I definitely pouted about it every Christmas. But looking back, they probably were right because to this day, I am a complete klutz in the kitchen. Spills, burns, and small fires are a total norm for me," Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor.

available at Amazon $13 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

A Drum Set

"From the ages of seven to nine, I put a drum set on the top of every Christmas list. I loved music, and I loved being loud (I was the third of four kids, so I had to get attention somehow). I also had the world’s biggest crush on Zac Hanson at the time and thought drumming was super cool because of him. Guess I’ll never realize my full-rocker potential!" Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor.

available at Amazon $210 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Barbie Dream House

"I don’t know why I wanted that Dream House. I didn’t even play with my Barbie’s very much. I think I just thought her house was really cool. Back when I was a kid, her dream house was made of thick cardboard (not plastic), and it was very groovy with its modern couches and coffee table and sleek console. There were even fake books on the bookshelves. It looked like the cool ranch houses I saw in my parents' subscription to Sunset Magazine. I never did get that Barbie House, and I’m not sure why," Glynis Costin, West Coast Bureau Chief.

available at Walmart.com $164 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Power Wheels

"I was very obsessed with cars we as a child. My neighbors had a Power Wheels Jeep and a Corvette. I would ask them to play with me just so I could drive it. I begged my parents for the Jeep, but never got it! Now, my parents have given my nieces and nephews Range Rovers and Mini Coopers to buzz around in (eye roll)," Ali Pew, Style Director.

available at Kohl's $276 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

An American Girl Doll

"I was obsessed with American Girl books growing up and wanted Samantha. But my parents thought the dolls were too frivolous! In retrospect, they were right," Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor.

available at AmericanGirl.com $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Jeep Wrangler

"Every Christmas for about five years, I remember checking out the sizes of all my presents trying to figure out if the red Jeep Wrangler I was dying for could fit into those boxes. At just 5 years old, I had a need for speed that could only be satisfied by this Wrangler with a max of 5 miles per hour, with under-the-hood storage of course," Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor.

available at Amazon $270 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

The Razor Scooter

"All of the cool kids had one. You could put stickers on it to make it your own. You could go on a nice leisurely ride, slow down the speed with that back wheel brake, and then, fold it up when you were done. Smart. Simple. Fun. Maybe I’ll get one for my nephew this year and “borrow it” from him," Lauren Brill, Assistant Photo Editor.

available at Amazon $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Piano

"I always wanted a piano growing up. I took a lesson once and epically failed at reading music notes. But I always thought they were chic, and that if I really wanted to, I could sit down and play like Mozart. As I grew up, I realized that would never happen. But still to this day when I see a piano, I always get excited and have the urge to sit down and play mary had a little lamb, which I have never fully mastered," Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor.

available at Neiman Marcus $155 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Ben Curtis/PA Images/Getty Images

Spice Girls Doll

“Any Spice Girls fan can attest that during the 1997 holiday season, no toy was more coveted than a Spice Girls doll. I was able to get my hands on Ginger, Baby, and Scary (shout out to my parents), but my all-time favorite—Sporty—was just out of reach. Her track pants and matching crop top epitomized cool," Claire Stern, Associate Editor.

available at Amazon $20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!