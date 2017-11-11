India Hicks Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas

“My life is bonkers. With five children, and a business to run I get little time to shop. Many recommendations for gifts come from the wonderful women I work alongside, and then I shop secretly at night when the office is quiet. Christmas has always been an important holiday in our family, a time to all be together and to feel loved. And living on a small island in the Bahamas has made us aware of how very lucky we are in so many ways, so we try to give back as much as we can. I always hope that the person pulling the ribbon has a special connection with the present inside, and I hope that some of my favorite gifts inspire you. Happy Holidays!” x, India.

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 11, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

This year treat your family and friends to fabulous gifts from decorator, author, and former model, India Hicks. At this moment in time, Hicks lives and loves the island life in the Bahamas with her partner and their five children. In 2015, she founded her lifestyle company, India Hicks, which features chic collections of beauty, home, and jewelry, to name a few.

Scroll down to see India’s favorite holiday gift ideas.

For Fashionistas

"This geometric alphabet started in my father’s design studio and continues today with us in both a monogram necklace offered in gold and silver or a belt buckle worn on a genius two-in-one belt. So you always have options, which of course we love,"says Hicks.

Initial Legacy Buckle $50 SHOP NOW
For Beauty Lovers

"My friend and brilliant designer Christian Louboutin is, of course, famous for his red soles, impeccable craftsmanship, charm, and glamour of his designs. Now, launching his new Beaute line … my favorite is his nail varnish in my signature shade of flamingo orange," says Hicks.

Christian Louboutin The Pops Nail Colour $50 SHOP NOW
For Shoe Lovers

"Figue is a women’s luxury lifestyle collection by Stephanie von Watzdorf. Stephanie and I share a love of travel to crazy destinations and a global gypsy jet-set spirit. In founding her company Figue, Stephanie shares the talents of artisans around the world, and the results are statement pieces that are both luxurious and bohemian," says Hicks.

Figue Diamond Ikat Iris Slide $295 SHOP NOW
For Book Lovers

"Who can resist a really wonderful book from Rizzoli Bookstore (my friends and publishers for decades). Widely considered one of the foremost independent booksellers in America, specializing in literature and art/design. Their editors always have their fingers on the pulse of what’s happening right now and what’s next," says Hicks.

Haute Bohemians book $65 SHOP NOW
For Young Adults

"Amory’s World Indi Pendants A collection of thoughts and scribbles created by my brilliant, dyslexic son, who sees life through a very unique lens. You can use them as key rings, you can hang them on the end of your bag, you can decorate your Christmas tree with them. There are lots of things you can do in Amory’s World," says Hicks.

In his own words: Palm Tree: “The representation of home—it’s snazzy, smart, and small."  Snake Charm: “Everyone has a story to tell, and in the end, we all become stories. I drew a snake on it because I’m afraid of snakes. It’s important to stand up to your fears, show that you’re a strong, independent person." Spinning Globe: “I believe that everyone has their own little world, and I think that it’s important to always fix yourself and be better and make yourself better."

Charms $26 each SHOP NOW
For the Decorators

"A nutty, beloved friend for many years, how could we resist combining Jonathan’s impeccable craftsmanship and irreverent luxury with my rather mad daydreams. We created a line of very swank, decorative trays and boxes with my signature Good Luck Beetle and Heritage Print with gobs of gold," says Hicks.

India Hicks x Jonathan Adler $45-$75 SHOP NOW
For Sweets Lovers

"Chicago is near and dear to my heart, and I travel there quite often for my business and support of my wonderful Ambassadors there. Katrina Markoff is the incredible mind behind this fascinating company based in Chicago. On an everlasting quest for ingredients at the pinnacle of their taste profile, Katrina makes it her mission to carefully select the finest ingredients Mother Nature and our farmer and artisan partners have to offer. Her latest brainchild is Wild Ophelia a Fair Trade, non-GMO chocolate line with a portion of sales benefiting the Wild Ophelia Accelerator Fund to encourage, support, educate, and propel American high-school and college girls who have entrepreneurial dreams in food. My favorite is Almond Sea Salt," says Hicks.

Vosges Chocolate Wild Ophelia sample Set $25 SHOP NOW
For Co-Workers

"In a world that often seems to have gone mad, what a better holiday gift than making it easy to give back. If you can’t get to one of my giveback Get Together/Give Togethers try CrowdRise. Started by Ed Norton and friends in the entertainment industry. The CrowdRise community was named a “Top 25 Best Global Philanthropist” by Barron’s.  The world’s largest and fastest​-​growing fundraising platform dedicated exclusively to charitable giving. CrowdRise is used by millions of individuals to raise money for their favorite charities​ and causes," says Hicks.​ 

from $1 and up SHOP NOW

