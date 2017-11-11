India Hicks Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas

"Amory’s World Indi Pendants A collection of thoughts and scribbles created by my brilliant, dyslexic son, who sees life through a very unique lens. You can use them as key rings, you can hang them on the end of your bag, you can decorate your Christmas tree with them. There are lots of things you can do in Amory’s World," says Hicks.

In his own words: Palm Tree: “The representation of home—it’s snazzy, smart, and small." Snake Charm: “Everyone has a story to tell, and in the end, we all become stories. I drew a snake on it because I’m afraid of snakes. It’s important to stand up to your fears, show that you’re a strong, independent person." Spinning Globe: “I believe that everyone has their own little world, and I think that it’s important to always fix yourself and be better and make yourself better."