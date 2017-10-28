Holiday Gift Picks for Skiers & Snowboarders

Oct 28, 2017

Is there someone on your holiday gift list who enjoys hitting the slopes? From high-tech goggles to chic layering essentials, here's a slew of snow-friendly gear that will upgrade their ski and snowboarding experience, and make them look cooler than ever riding down the hill. The best part? One doesn't need to be a total pro to appreciate the picks below, so if they're more of a puzzle-in-the-cabin type, they'll still be thrilled to receive some fresh threads to keep them warm and toasty, and looking fly fireside.

Traverse Sports Convertable Ski and Snowboard/ Bike & Skate Helmet

Safety first. This lightweight helmet will protect the stunt-devil while they're practicing new tricks. It's available in a rainbow of colors, but we love how the minty green option will help you spot your recipient from a mile away.

P.E NATION

This sporty option goes from street to slope effortlessly. 

CANADA GOOSE AVIATOR HAT

Known for making some of the warmest jackets on the market, Canada Goose's aviator hat will keep those noggins nice and toasty in the coldest of termpatures. Plus, imagine how cute they'll look during selfies.

PARK LEATHER SKI BAG

A patent leather ski bag makes for a shining beacon on the luggage carousel. Also available in navy and white. 

Sweaty Betty Seamless Ski Base Layer

A snowbunny fave, Sweaty Betty's layering pieces look cute on and off the slopes.

Burton Custom Mystery Snowboard

Any boarding fan is more than just familiar with Burton's cool and functional boards. The Custom Mystery style is its lightest version yet and makes riders feel like they're floating above the ice.

DRAGON ALLIANCE NFX2 SNOW GOGGLES

The technology in these bonafide lenses increase contrast and depth perception by filtering out hazy and glaring lights. The result? Enhanced clarity and contrast so that riders get a crisp view of the snow ahead all day long, keeping their eyes from getting fatigued even after a full day of runs.

Triple F.A.T. Goose Embree Womens Hooded Arctic Parka

Get the heat without the bulk: This waterproof parka is filled with lightweight white goose down to keep you as warm as your favorite comforter.

Bolle Tsar Goggles

These universal-fit goggles are framed by a special foam that adapts to any wearer's face, increasing comfort and eliminating the possbility for cold air and moisture to collect within. In other words, super comfy and fog-free.

Obermeyer Sequence System Jacket

Your snow loving dude will flip for this pocket-friendly jacket that includes an added goose down layer that can be removed to adapt to the day's adventures.

Alicia Adams Alpaca Alpina Snood

Keep those necks cozy with this minimalist snood that's made from 100% alpaca.

