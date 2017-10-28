Holiday Gift Picks for Skiers & Snowboarders

Is there someone on your holiday gift list who enjoys hitting the slopes? From high-tech goggles to chic layering essentials, here's a slew of snow-friendly gear that will upgrade their ski and snowboarding experience, and make them look cooler than ever riding down the hill. The best part? One doesn't need to be a total pro to appreciate the picks below, so if they're more of a puzzle-in-the-cabin type, they'll still be thrilled to receive some fresh threads to keep them warm and toasty, and looking fly fireside.