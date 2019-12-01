The Best Home and Entertaining Gifts

This holiday season, give your friends and family the gift of decking their halls with these these unique finds. From a coffee machine that's as good-looking as it is necessary for their morning caffeine kick, to fashion-forward towels that'll make their bathrooms feel like an endless summer, this list is complete with certifiably chic home items sure to fit any designphile's aesthetic. You might even find some buys that fit your own vibe, and it's always the right season for self-gifting. Shop on, ahead.