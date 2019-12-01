The Best Home and Entertaining Gifts
This holiday season, give your friends and family the gift of decking their halls with these these unique finds. From a coffee machine that's as good-looking as it is necessary for their morning caffeine kick, to fashion-forward towels that'll make their bathrooms feel like an endless summer, this list is complete with certifiably chic home items sure to fit any designphile's aesthetic. You might even find some buys that fit your own vibe, and it's always the right season for self-gifting. Shop on, ahead.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe
If they love coffee, they’ll love this sweet system that makes it simple to whip up quality coffee drinks right at home.
La DoubleJ Dessert Plates
For the baker whose creations deserves the best, these colorful dessert plates will upgrade their presentation.
Dolce & Gabbana Pino Mediterraneo Candle in a Ceramic Jar
If you're shopping for someone whose home is every bit as stylish as they are, this Dolce & Gabbana candle is the chicest on the market. In a ceramic jar so beautiful, they'll be keeping this on display long after the candle burns out.
LagunaB Glasses
These eclectic glasses are perfect for that eccentric friend whose style can be hard to pin down, gift-wise. They'll never have a dull drink again with these fun and quirky glasses.
Matilda Goad Planter
If they're a plant person, then they'll love dressing up their greenery in this cheery planter.
Borderline Home Bath and Beach Towels
For the beach bum who always seems to be on vacation, gift them these sumptuous towels that are borderline throw-blanket levels of chic.
"On Flowers: Lessons From an Accidental Florist" by Amy Merrick
Give the gift of unconventional beauty with this book by Amy Merrick, in which she shares her secrets to turning everyday objects into beautiful floral arrangements. At the very least, it'll liven up any space as a coffee table book.
Luke Edward Hall for Richard Ginori Container
The perfect finishing touch to any curio cabinet or collection: Designed by artist and designer Luke Edward Hall for Richard Ginori, this one-of-a-kind vase will thrill your artsy friend.
Serena & Lily Tray
This intricately woven tray will up any host's game. Bonus: Its beautiful details make for understated kitchen or dining room decor once the party is over.
Cabana Oil and Vinegar Bottles
Turn that sad salad into a statement piece, stat.
Skeem Design Fireplace Match Cloche with Matches
For the homebody or person who appreciates a night in, this elegant hand-blown match cloche will come in handy by the fireplace on cold winter nights. It's also a great gift for someone with a scented candle collection they need to start burning through.
Lateral Objects Votives
Brighten up any room with these simple yet sophisticated votives. Just add tea lights.
Flower by Edie Parker jar
A great addition to a skincare fanatic's bathroom sink or vanity for holding everyday essentials.
Archivist Matches
For that candle connoisseur, this kitschy container filled with matches makes a great mate to their favorite candle.
Jayson Home Pencil Holder with Pencils
Gift this gold pencil holder and colored pencils to the artist in your life. It'll spruce up their workplace and get their creative juices flowing.