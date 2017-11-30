Gifts with Style for Your Chic BFF

Courtesy
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
Nov 30, 2017 @ 11:45 am

We all have one: that uber-sophisticated girlfriend who's got the highest of standards, opts for valet over self parking, and is decked out in the most unique, yet covetable, clothes and accessories from head to toe. Her style is impeccable, and she always looks flawless—even when she is just waking up first thing in the morning. She can definitely be tough to shop for, but good thing we've got a slew of impressive gifts that even she will be thrilled to receive.

From sophisticated home essentials to timeless accessories, scroll down to shop our sleek and chic finds for your stylish bff.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Claus Porto 

For the friend that has it all, a luxurious set of soaps do the trick. No one thinks to buy this for themselves, and the beautiful packaging is just so appealing.

2 of 12 Courtesy

Ef Collection

Want to ride on the single earring trend? This one is so classic that it can be paired with almost any type of earring!

3 of 12 Courtesy

Bottega Veneta

Gifting perfume may be a basic move, but this scent from Bottega Veneta has musky notes as well as floral tones.

4 of 12 Courtesy

David Yurman

This rope keychain from David Yurman is a classic and will last many years of wear and tear.

5 of 12 Courtesy

Regency

A gorgeous green decanter, perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Great for thanksgiving and any other holiday gatherings ahead!

6 of 12 Courtesy

Natori

House slippers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when shopping for our chic BFF, but these are so plush and cozy. Plus, they are neutral enough to pair with any robe of your choosing.

7 of 12 Courtesy

Goop

As I get older, I realize how important it is to have a night cream. Plus, anything produced by Gwyenth is automatically added to my "chic" list. I call this one a win-win.

8 of 12 Courtesy

Connor

Stationary! My opinion of the best holiday gift. Add a personal touch by including your friends monogoram.

9 of 12 Courtesy

Corroon

We love this new brand, Corroon. Even our EIC Laura Brown has already purchased her own monogrammed tote (check her instagram here for her great bag). If your friend loves traveling, they will surely enjoy everything Corroon has to offer.

10 of 12 Courtesy Valentino 

Valentino Free Rockstud Spike Chain Bag

In the mood to splurge? This is the ideal gift for the luxury loving friend who can't get enough of European luxury.

11 of 12 Courtesy

Radley

A small camera bag perfect for running errands on the weekends, or heading out into the evening. Even better, the pricepoint is really ideal!

12 of 12 Courtesy

Shiffon

Why buy something that's just pretty when you can buy something pretty and meaningful. Shiffon has designed this beautiful ring, completely adjustable BTW, to be a daily reminder of the pinky pledge taken to support women. 50% of profits fund female empowerment grants. And that's chic.

