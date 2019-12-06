16 Stylish Gifts for Every Guy In Your Life
Shopping for a brother, son, husband, or boyfriend? It can be a struggle deciphering what they actually want and will use, not to mention giving a gift a that, you, yourself, won't hate looking at.
With the holidays inching closer, it's time to impress these guys and up their fashion game with our stylish list of must-haves. It'll be the perfect fit for every man in your life, whether he's a grill master or a couch potato.
100 Dream Cars: The Best of "My Ride"
For the car lover, this book contains photos of 100 unique cars and motorcycles, plus profiles on their owners sharing what they love about them.
Clarisonic Mia Men
For the guy that got into skincare this year, this men's version of the original Clarisonic device has a charcoal-infused brush to help him get a closer shave.
Best Made co. x Francis Mallmann Travel Backgammon Set
This leather and suede backgammon set will add style to any room. Plus, it rolls up into a portable travel case so he can take it wherever.
Coach Earpod case
For the guy who can never find his AirPods, Coach's leather charm is both whimsical and practical.
Everdure by Heston Blumenthal the Cube Grill
A perfect gift for any meat (or veggie!) lover, this portable charcoal grill will come in handy during his next camping trip or tailgate.
Carhartt Ryder Check Jacket
Yes, it's fashion-forward, but this lined workwear-inspired tweed jacket from Carhartt also has plenty of function, including three pockets on the front and one in the interior as well.
Harman Kardon Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This palm-sized yet durable, waterproof speaker can play music continuously for up to 10 hours, which means he can bring it on any rugged adventure.
Harry's Winston Shaving Set
Everything he needs to up his shaving game, including a razor, three-blade cartridges, and a shave gel with soothing aloe.
Todd Snyder x Champion Classic Fleece Sweatpant
A fleece jogger with a well-loved look that, well, isn't as well-loved as the old pair he's still rocking from college.
Trademark Poker Devil Black Embossed Playing Cards
A fun stocking stuffer for the poker lover on your list.
Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera
For both amateur and skilled photographers, this portable and stylish instant camera will bring the fun back into taking pictures.
Outdoor Fellow Scented Candle
Outdoor Fellow's candles are hand-poured in New York City and designed to provide an escape to the outdoors. Light one up during a cozy night in this winter.
Sunday Somewhere Ubud Sunglasses
Whether you're shopping for a guy in his 20s or 60s, these sunglasses are fashionable yet timeless.
Tom Dixon Copper Whiskey Set
A decanter and glasses with hand-painted copper detailing will go over well with a whiskey-lover — and look chic on your bar cart when not in use.
Tiffany 1837 I.D. Tag Pendant in Sterling Silver
Sleek and understated, this sterling silver dog tag can be personalized with custom engraving.
Gap Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater
A cozy, cotton sweater he can wear for the holidays and beyond.