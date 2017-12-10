We Found The Perfect Gifts For Dad This Holiday Season

Jenna Pizzuta
Dec 10, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

The holiday season can be a stressful time for some, especially when it comes to giving the ones who mean the most to you that perfect gift. If your dad tells you he doesn’t want or need anything this holiday, he’s fibbing. Sure, he’d love to get a gift or two but probably doesn’t even know what that could be. Luckily for you, we took care of the guesswork and found the best gift ideas for that special dad in your life!

Below, we have rounded up  awesome gift for dad that will surely please any father this holiday season! 

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT DAD GIFT BOOK

This fun sized book is packed with fill-in-the-blanks to describe why your dad is the best. Show him how much he means to you with something that is uniquely personal and inexpensive.   

PERSONALIZED DOCKING STATION

Give him the gift of organization this holiday with a personalized docking station.

Beer Chilling Coaster Set

Give him a gift that he can use all year round. These handcrafted stone coasters are a fun and clever way to keep his drinks chilled no matter the season. 

BI-FOLD LEATHER WALLET

It's time to upgrade dad's wallet game. Go for a style that is classic yet modern like this Club Monaco wallet. The price tag is an added bonus if you're looking for affordable luxury. 

GO-ANYWHERE GAS GRILL

Dad can grill in any environment with this perfect go-anywhere gas grill. The perfect gift for any tailgater, beach-goer, or road trip! 

BBQ KIT COOLER

This BBQ kit cooler will get dad excited for the warmer months to come. The main compartment of the duffel features a travel size cooler and side pockets that store all of his grilling tools and essentials. 

QUILTED JACKET

Keep him warm and in style this winter with one of our favorite wardrobe must-haves. This quilted jacket is a classic style, perfect for any dad. 

BOGART AND BACALL COLLECTION MOVIE BOX SET

There’s no better way to spend a snow day then binge watching your favorite movies. Give dad something he’ll want to watch.

LEATHER TECH GLOVES

Leather gloves are a must-have during the cold season. Give him a pair he never knew he needed. Designed with touch-sensitive fingertips, these chic leather gloves will keep him connected and warm.

LEATHER WATCH

Looking for a gift that will leave a lasting impression? A watch makes a memorable gift no matter it’s price. You can find a great watch in any style within your budget and suggest going for a versatile style, one he can wear everyday. We’re loving this stainless steel and leather watch from Uniform Wares!

COLD WEATHER MINI BOOT

Style meets functionality with these classic duck boots making them the perfect addition for dad this winter season. 

Suitcase With Built-In Phone Charger 

Built with the latest in travel technology, this lightweight suitcase can locate, weigh, and charge. Perfect gift for any dad who likes to stay connected when traveling. 

