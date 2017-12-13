Holiday Gift Ideas for Your Coworkers & Boss

Work wives and husbands. We've all got them. They're the people who we spend most of our waking hours with during the week, who we love and sometimes don't (depending on how stressful the current project we're working on is), but they always have our backs when we need help with an urgent assignment or just an ear to vent.

Here are some sweet finds that will put you high on their office-favorites list without putting a huge dent in your wallet.

VIDEO: Watching These Kids Open Holiday Gifts Will Make You Smile

 

 

1 of 19 Courtesy

Ban.do 'I Am Very Busy' 17-Month Hardcover Agenda

This will get them organized in 2018.

$32 SHOP NOW
2 of 19 Courtesy

Nordstrom Monogram Mug

A bit more chic than the paper cups in your office kitchen, and way easier to spot if someone "borrows" from off your coworker's desk.

$14 SHOP NOW
3 of 19 Amazon

LuMee Duo iPhone Case

Give the gift of a better selfie!

$70 SHOP NOW
4 of 19 courtesy

Uncommon Goods Dust Cloud Screen Cleaning Set

Cleaning a phone screen is alarmingly difficult. This adorable set makes it easy and fun.

$18 SHOP NOW
5 of 19 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Corkcicle Decapitator

Does your office observe happy hour? This self-standing bottle opener is perfect for your coworker that appreciates an ice cold bottle at the end of the day.

$20 SHOP NOW
6 of 19 Courtesy

MODULAR LINEN PINBOARD

These patterned cork boards will decorate their drab cubicle, and the dart-shaped push pins give it a whimsical touch.

$50 SHOP NOW
7 of 19 courtesy

Itazura Mischief BANK Mikeneko 

With a clever coin bank like this, they'll have enough funds for multiple vending machine visits in no time.

$23 SHOP NOW
8 of 19 courtesy

Native Union Anchor Lightning Cable

Ah, the case of the missing phone charger—we have all been a victim one time or another. Luckily this option is cute enough to spot quickly, plus easy to coil up so that it doesn't leave a long trail across the desk.

$35 SHOP NOW
9 of 19 courtesy

Williams Sonoma Glass Candy Jar

Give your fave office pal treats and a pretty dispenser to display them on their desk and you'll bring them joy, new friends, and a nice little sugar high.

$18 (Originally $30) SHOP NOW
10 of 19 Courtesy

BOBBI BROWN Highlighting Powder Trio

A little shimmer can solve a case of the Mondays. Trust.

$69 SHOP NOW
11 of 19 Courtesy

ban.do Compliment Pencil Set

Sometimes we need a little reminder that we're doing OK—and this pencil set embellished with phrases like "yes you totally can" and "you are so smart" will do just that.

$6 SHOP NOW
12 of 19 Courtesy

World Tastes Italy Gift Box

Prep your coworker for her PTO days with this gift set filled with delicious confections and snacks from Italy.

$40 SHOP NOW
13 of 19 Courtesy

Delicate Monogram Necklace

This pretty little pendant will go with everything in your coworker's closet.

$38 SHOP NOW
14 of 19 Courtesy

Margarita Carry-On Cocktail Kit

Before your office BFF takes off for her holiday vacay, give her the gift of an in-flight marg. All she'll need to do is order the tequila.

$24 SHOP NOW
15 of 19 Courtesy

Flamingo Paper Clips

Let's face it: These are the cutest paper clips you've ever seen, and your deskmate NEEDs them.

$4 for 6 Clips SHOP NOW
16 of 19 Courtesy

Sugarfina Candy 8-Piece Bento Box 

Mix and match your work pal's favorite candies into one super sweet box.

Starting at $64 SHOP NOW
17 of 19 Courtesy

Boss Lady Compact Mirror

Your cube-mate should check her lipstick with a compact that speaks the part.

$15 SHOP NOW
18 of 19 Courtesy

La Colombe Alliance Blends Gift Box

Give them a free pass on their coffee run with this trio of blends from La Colombe. 

$41 SHOP NOW
19 of 19 Courtesy

Brooklinen Scented Candle

Is someone in your office known for dining at their desk? Mitigate the stench with one of these sweet-smelling candles, fit for any time of day. 

$59 SHOP NOW

