Holiday Gift Ideas for Your Coworkers & Boss

Work wives and husbands. We've all got them. They're the people who we spend most of our waking hours with during the week, who we love and sometimes don't (depending on how stressful the current project we're working on is), but they always have our backs when we need help with an urgent assignment or just an ear to vent.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here are some sweet finds that will put you high on their office-favorites list without putting a huge dent in your wallet.

VIDEO: Watching These Kids Open Holiday Gifts Will Make You Smile