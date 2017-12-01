Holiday Gift Ideas for Tweens & Teens

Lauren Kane
Dec 01, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Let's face it, teenagers are the hardest people to buy for. Chalk it up to the hormones. And don't get us started on tweens!

Fear not, we've put together the ultimate list of gifts for teens and tweens this holiday season. Whether they're into music, sports or tech, we've found the perfect present for the young men and women in your life. Warning: They may even crack a smile!

Kate Spade Wireless Headphones

Headphones don't get more glam than this. It's like funfetti for your ears.

$50 SHOP NOW
JORDAN TOP LOADER Backpack

Go ahead, load up on books and sports equipment with this Jordan backpack. The padded shoulder straps and multiple compartments make it perfect for busy teens.

$110 SHOP NOW
Kate Spade Selfie Button

Taking a selfie has never been easier - or more stylish!

$30 SHOP NOW
Nintendo - Switch™ Neon Console

Gamers can play their favorites at home and on the go with one system that thanks to the Switch.

$299 SHOP NOW
Kendra Scott Elisa Drusy Necklace

Trust us: If you haven't heard about this necklace, your teen has!

$65 SHOP NOW
Brookstone Bluetooth Beanie with Headphones by 1 Voice

Forget about ear buds that constantly fall out. Sound disks and Bluetooth receivers are built right into this stylish beanie.

$69 SHOP NOW
Betsey Johnson Floral Embroidery Small Backpack

Mini bags are a hot trend right now and this studded Betsey Johnson creation is fun and functional. 

$68 SHOP NOW
VR Headset with Built-In Headphones

Teens can escape to a 3D virtual reality thanks to their smartphone. The built-in headphones make it an unreal experience.   

$70 SHOP NOW
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar™ Spike Ear Jacket Earrings

These edgy earrings will add flare to any outfit.

$13 SHOP NOW
Abercrombie & Fitch LEGACY COLLECTION GIFT SET

This travel size fragrance set lets you try out three different scents: Ezra Fitch, Woods, and Colden Cologne.

$44 SHOP NOW
CLINIQUE Great Skin Home & Away Set For Oily Skin

This Clinique skincare set is perfect for keeping her complexion clean and it comes with a cute travel bag.

$66 SHOP NOW
Droid Inventor Kit

Star Wars fans can customize their R2 Unit to design any Droid they can dream up. Includes 16+ activities and missions in the app and 20 authentic R2 Unit sounds.

$100 SHOP NOW
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera

An old school instant camera is perfect for party photo booths. 

$70 SHOP NOW
Sportsstuff Pizza Inflatable Snow Tube

This gift combines two things teens love: snow tubing and pizza!

$20 SHOP NOW
Vera Bradley Modern Medley Travel Mug

From Starbucks to smoothies, this colorful cup will keep drinks warm or cool for hours.

$16 SHOP NOW
Flight Force HD Video Drone

This video drone will provide hours of fun for all ages!

$70 SHOP NOW
Razor Hovertrax 1.0 Hoverboard

This electric hover smart board is the coolest way to get around.

$319 SHOP NOW
Vera Bradley Rain Boots 

She'll make a splash with these stylish boots from Vera Bradley. 

$128 SHOP NOW
Fanchest Sports Box

Sports fans will love this package of officially licensed premium gear and memorabilia for their favorite NFL, MLB and NHL teams.

Starting at $59 SHOP NOW

