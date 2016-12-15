These Are the Gifts That Heidi Klum Is Giving This Holiday

Heidi Klum's got it all: the body, the business, TV gigs, a new swimwear line(!). And yet, despite her crazy schedule, she still manages to give the most thoughtful gifts.

We got a sneak peek at her holiday shopping list and the former supermodel's picks are just a sexy as you might have guessed. Among her must-haves from Heidi Klum Intimates, the German beauty also chose to include a trio of luxury hair essentials from Iles Formula ($116; sephora.com), Elizabeth and James sunglasses ($165; zappos.com), and a Kit Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions Starter Kit ($10; bedbathandbeyond.com)—perfect for preventing wardrobe malfunctions come New Year's Eve.

Start shopping Klum's gift guide, below.