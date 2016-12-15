These Are the Gifts That Heidi Klum Is Giving This Holiday

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage
Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (REPORTING)
Dec 15, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Heidi Klum's got it all: the body, the business, TV gigs, a new swimwear line(!). And yet, despite her crazy schedule, she still manages to give the most thoughtful gifts.

We got a sneak peek at her holiday shopping list and the former supermodel's picks are just a sexy as you might have guessed. Among her must-haves from Heidi Klum Intimates, the German beauty also chose to include a trio of luxury hair essentials from Iles Formula ($116; sephora.com), Elizabeth and James sunglasses ($165; zappos.com), and a Kit Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions Starter Kit ($10; bedbathandbeyond.com)—perfect for preventing wardrobe malfunctions come New Year's Eve.

Start shopping Klum's gift guide, below.  

1 of 6 Courtesy

Heidi Klum Intimates PJ Set

available at heidiklumintimates.com $100 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James

available at zappos.com $165 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Heidi Klum Intimates Chemise

available at macys.com $170 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Iles Formula Haute Performance Set

available at sephora.com $116 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Heidi Klum Intimates Boxer Shorts

available at heidiklumintimates.com $50 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions Starter Kit

available at bedbathandbeyond.com $10 SHOP NOW

