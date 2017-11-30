Holiday Gifts for the Wellness-Obsessed

Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

We all have that fabulously fit friend who serves as major fitspo on your own wellness journey. Whether it's a walk in the park or an intense HIIT class, she's up for it and ready—and probably the one demoing all the moves in the front row of the class. So you might as well give her something that she can really put to good use this year. Think the latest high-tech gear or wellness supplements that will keep her going. 

Below, find holiday gift ideas she’ll do a perfectly executed flip over. (And maybe, they’ll get you feeling just as inspired, too.)

VIDEO: 5 Healthy Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

 

MZ Wallace Large Metro Quilted Oxford Nylon Tote

Toting around your gym gear all day long has never been easier—or quite frankly, more stylish. MZ Wallace bags are waterproof, incredibly lightweight, and super roomy, so you can fit your change of clothes and your sneakers comfortably next to your wallet and keys. The Metro Tote in Black Lacquer will go with everything and even dress up the simplest gym outfit.

MZ Wallace $225 SHOP NOW
Tangram Factory Smart Jump Rope

Jump ropes are simply not how they used to be in your elementary school P.E. class. LED-embedded with the ability to count and display your jumps, this super smart jump rope will take your simple workout to the next level.

Tangram Factory $55 SHOP NOW
Gaiam Medallion Yoga Mat

Power through your hot yoga class with this soft and cushiony mat in a pretty pink color.

Gaiam $22 SHOP NOW
NIKE SPORTSWEAR Women's Crew Sweatshirt

Roomy and soft, this crew neck Nike sweatshirt is the perfect layering piece for your workout wardrobe.

Nike $75 SHOP NOW
Reebok Strappy Sports Bra In Stone

This strappy sports bra helps you stay dry while you sweat with its moisture-resistant fabric and features removable pads. Better yet, it fits close and tight to your skin without gaping, no matter what yoga pose you're in.

Reebok $56 SHOP NOW
Mouth Healthy Holidays Taster Box

This decadent box of goodies is exactly the right thing to give your health-obsessed friend. Filled with indulgent treats—like roasted pistachios and ginger almond nut butter—this healthy snack box will have them coming back for more.

Mouth $80 SHOP NOW
BKR Spiked Tutu Glass Water Bottle

This water bottle brand is a favorite amongst Hollywood A-listers, and this spiked millennial pink version will be hard to forget at home. Who knew drinking H2O was such an Instagram moment?

BKR $40 SHOP NOW
NIKE AIR ZOOM FEARLESS FLYKNIT CHROME BLUSH

These lightweight and breathable, but still supportive training sneakers are ideal for weight or HIIT classes and jogs. Bonus: This pair, which is designed to fit like a sock, is available in 15 different color combos.

Nike $140 SHOP NOW
Fitbit Ionic Watch

Tracking your workouts and your daily steps just got way more advanced. This touch-screen watch is waterproof up to 50 meters, can store up to 300 songs, allows text and calendar alerts, tracks your steps, the amount of calories you've burnt, and monitors your heart rate. And that's just a few of this gadget's innovative features.

FitBit $300 SHOP NOW
Everlast Women's Powerlock Training Gloves

A literal "must-have" for any boxing class, these gloves are comfortable and supportive through every jab, cross, uppercut, and all.

Everlast $50 SHOP NOW
Tory Sport METALLIC NYLON SHORTS

KiraKira+ has nothing on these reflective and water-resistant gym shorts. 

Tory Sport $118 SHOP NOW
Opulence Velvet Leggings

Velvet is in, so make it athleisure appropriate with these go-with-everything joggers.

Sweaty Betty $115 SHOP NOW
Athleta Elemental Rain Jacket

This two-toned rain jacket is fitted at the waist and hits mid-thigh, giving you extra coverage for those chilly mornings where walking to the gym is your least favorite part of your exercise routine.

Athleta $248 SHOP NOW
YogaGlo Subscription

For your fit friend who is always on the go, gifting a subscription-based yoga class will ensure she always moves through her flow. With over 4,000 yoga and meditation classes, she'll be sure to find a class that fits her skill level and time constraints. Pair it with a brand new mat and this present is set.

$18 a month SHOP NOW
Velvet Baseball Cap

Even non-hat people will look so cool in this velvet ball cap. Mask post-workout hair or rock it straight through your fitness routine for a trendy way to keep strands out of your face.

Madewell $32 SHOP NOW
NIKE Hyperwarm stretch turtleneck top

Thumb holes and a turtleneck make this the most practical long-sleeve workout shirt in existence. Wear it on its own to brunch, or layer it over a sports bra before heading out for a job.

Nike $85 SHOP NOW

