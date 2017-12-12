Hannah Bronfman's Holiday Shopping List Is Perfect for Cool Girls

"Wishing all instyle.com happy and healthy holidays filled with love and empathy." – Hannah Bronfman

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Dec 12, 2017 @ 9:00 am

From DJ to model to entrepreneur, Hannah Bronfman is one busy gal. A firm believer of the mantra, “your body is your temple,” Bronfman is a huge health, wellness, and food enthusiast. If you’re looking to enhance your lifestyle, start stalking Hannah’s social media platforms, ASAP. There you’ll find countless homemade recipes and fun workouts you’ll actually want to do. In addition to becoming the face of OPI’s new ProHealth line, DJ’ing for major brands like Bacardi, Bulgari, and Chopard, Bronfman is also the founder and brand ambassador of health, fitness, and beauty site HBFIT.COM.

You can bet Hannah’s holiday gift ideas are just as cool as she is. Scroll down to see for yourself. Happy shopping!

For Tech Lovers

Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In

$179 (Originally $200) SHOP NOW
For the Decorator

"I love the extra large Diptyque candles," says Bronfman.

$350 SHOP NOW
For the Chef

"Staub pots are my favorite!" says Bronfman.

$160 (Originally $200) SHOP NOW
For the Eco-Friendly

Soma Sustainable 10-Cup Pitcher 

$40 SHOP NOW
For Co-Workers

"I talk about all these elixirs all the time, so I thought I would give my co workers a little something that could help with productivity," says Bronfman.

$15 SHOP NOW
For Fitness Lovers

Vi AI Fitness Tracker

$180 (Originally $250) SHOP NOW
For Beauty Lovers

Hanacure All-In-One Facial Starter Kit

$29 SHOP NOW
For Everyone

"Valley Brink Road has amazing gift boxes, and they are my go-to gift when sending to anyone who loves a combo of flowers chocolate and candles situation," says Bronfman.

from $100 SHOP NOW

