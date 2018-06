This holiday season, we got an exclusive sneak peek at Gwen Stefani's holiday shopping list. Yes, you heard that right—and it's as cool as her style. On her list, Stefani's is gifting everything, from her own line of Harajuku Lovers fragrances to stylish sunglasses to charitable gifts. Basically, this is a W.W.S.D. situation. You know, a "What Would Stefani Do" strategy for gift giving—and we're all ears.