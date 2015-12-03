What Gwen Stefani Will Be Buying Friends, Family, and Herself This Holiday

Gwen Stefani is many things: mom, singer, designer, makeup artist, Voice coach, and this month's InStyle cover star. Suffice it to say, she's looking at quite the holiday shopping list this year. Luckily, she has her own good taste and designs to turn to for gift ideas for family, friends, and co-workers. In addition to her 10-year-old L.A.M.B. line of bags, shoes, and accessories, the 46-year-old also recently ventured into collaborations with OPI and Urban Decay, and more recently, launched her Harajuku Lovers dog gear. In fact, she told us of that the polyester squeaky dog toy below is "possibly the cutest dog toy I've ever seen in my entire life. My pup Chewey is getting this for Christmas!" 

Keep scrolling to see the more items from Stefani's empire that she's just as excited to give as she is to get (like the polyester, satin, and taffeta jacket by L.A.M.B. for Burton she "cannot wait to rock this winter"). 

1 of 17

Kawaii Donut Squeaky Dog Toy

Harajuku Lovers available at Petco $7 SHOP NOW
2 of 17

"Hunny" Crossbody Bag

GX by Gwen Stefani available at Zappos $100 SHOP NOW
3 of 17

"The Ramone" Moto Jacket

L.A.M.B. x Burton available at Burton $280 SHOP NOW
4 of 17

Deringer MFI Ski Goggles

L.A.M.B. x anon. available at Burton $130 SHOP NOW
5 of 17

"Cargo" Ankle Boots

GX by Gwen Stefani available at Zappos $120 SHOP NOW
6 of 17

"Jazi" Handbag

GX by Gwen Stefani available at Zappos $99 SHOP NOW
7 of 17

"Riff" Ski Parka

L.A.M.B. x Burton available at Burton $330 SHOP NOW
8 of 17

Union Jack Dog Sweater

Harajuku Lovers available at Petco $20 SHOP NOW
9 of 17

Two Tone Dog Socks

Harajuku Lovers available at Petco $10 SHOP NOW
10 of 17

UD Gwen Stefani Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay available at Sephora $58 SHOP NOW
11 of 17

Heart Emoji Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Harajuku Lovers available at Petco $7 SHOP NOW
12 of 17

Bow Dress

Harajuku Lovers available at Chasing Fireflies $94 SHOP NOW
13 of 17

"Idola" Crossbody Bag

L.A.M.B. available at Zappos $298 SHOP NOW
14 of 17

Emoji Party Watch

Harajuku Lovers available at Macys $50 SHOP NOW
15 of 17

"Love" Eau de Parfum

Harajuku Lovers $55 SHOP NOW
16 of 17

"Toledo" Over the Knee Boots

GX by Gwen Stefani available at Nordstrom $150 SHOP NOW
17 of 17

Glam Sunglasses

L.A.M.B. available at Tura $159 SHOP NOW

