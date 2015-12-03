What Gwen Stefani Will Be Buying Friends, Family, and Herself This Holiday

Gwen Stefani is many things: mom, singer, designer, makeup artist, Voice coach, and this month's InStyle cover star. Suffice it to say, she's looking at quite the holiday shopping list this year. Luckily, she has her own good taste and designs to turn to for gift ideas for family, friends, and co-workers. In addition to her 10-year-old L.A.M.B. line of bags, shoes, and accessories, the 46-year-old also recently ventured into collaborations with OPI and Urban Decay, and more recently, launched her Harajuku Lovers dog gear. In fact, she told us of that the polyester squeaky dog toy below is "possibly the cutest dog toy I've ever seen in my entire life. My pup Chewey is getting this for Christmas!"

PHOTOS: What Happened Behind the Scenes of Gwen Stefani's Cover Shoot for InStyle

Keep scrolling to see the more items from Stefani's empire that she's just as excited to give as she is to get (like the polyester, satin, and taffeta jacket by L.A.M.B. for Burton she "cannot wait to rock this winter").