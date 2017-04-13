13 Fun and Chic Graduation Gifts Under $50

Alexis Bennett
Apr 13, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

It's almost time for graduates to take that well-deserved walk across the stage. But first, you need to find the perfect gift to help them celebrate their amazing accomplishments. It doesn't matter if you're on the prowl for a clever gadget or stress-relieving beauty products, you don't have to break your budget to make them feel special on the big day. There is a ton of affordable gift ideas that will come in handy during the next stage of your graduate's life. Don't take our word for it. See for yourself. We've rounded up 13 gifts ideas below, each under $50.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Ban.do Back Me Up! Mobile Charger

$34 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Ilive Hurrican Wireless Speaker

$15 (Originally $22) SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Quick 'n Easy 5-Minute Instant Makeup Set

$75 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Bodum Brazil 8 Cup French Press Coffee Maker

$20 (Originally $30) SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Kate Spade Everything’s Coming Up Roses Notebook

$22 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Nest Rollerball Trio

$22 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

$40 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Stuff Every Graduate Should Know

$10 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Sugarfina Rosé All Day Large Candy Set

$40 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Asymmetrical Alpha Pendant

$32 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Ted Baker London Set of 3 Pens

$44 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Candywires 3 Foot Stainless Steel Charging Cable

$25 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Business Card Holder

A cute pouch will encourage your grad to remember to bring her business cards and network, network, network!

available at Nordstrom $30 SHOP NOW

