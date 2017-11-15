Clever Holiday Gift Ideas from HBO's The Deuce Actress, Margarita Levieva

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Courtesy (3)
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 15, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Margarita Levieva has it all: the beauty, the personality, the talent. She has been captivating audiences since her breakout role in the film, Adventureland back in 2009. Most recently, the actress landed a co-lead opposite James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal in HBO’s drama, The Deuce. Additional credits include roles on Future World, Revenge, and Diary of a Teenage Girl.

It’s obvious Levieva is an ultra-talented and busy gal, so we’re pumped that she took a moment to share her holiday gift ideas with us. From fashion to beauty to pet essentials, Levieva has some clever gift ideas for everyone on her list. We’re totally taking notes.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Diptyque Patchouli Scented Candle

"Diptyque candles-patchouli are my personal favorite," says Levieva.

$34
2 of 8 Courtesy

Editions M.R Wool Cashmere Sweater in White

"This Parisian Menswear label has nice soft knitwear," says Levieva.

$283
3 of 8 courtesy

Filson Medium Duffel in Tan

"Here's a great duffel for weekend trips," says Levieva.

$395
4 of 8 Courtesy

Zoe Buckman Champ Embroidery Edition

"A really interesting artist that I love, Zoe Buckman, is selling a specialty piece of hers as part of a fundraising project. It's her signature and what initially drew me to her work. Very powerful," says Levieva. 

$1,500
5 of 8 Courtesy

Pet Vignettes "The Nobles"

"These are amazing! I plan to get one for my dog," says Levieva.

$80
6 of 8 OloAcupunctureNYC/Facebook

Olo Acupuncture Gift Certificate

"As a dancer, I constantly have to recharge my body. Acupuncture is a perfect way to release tension, stress, and injury. My go to is Olo Acupuncture in NYC. A certificate for a session or 5 would be a great gift!" says Levieva.

$300 for 5 sessions
7 of 8 Courtesy

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

"It's a cleanser, toner, and exfoliator in one. I swear by it," says Levieva.

$91
8 of 8 Courtesy

Roxanne  Assouline Rainbow Brite Bracelet

"Rainbow Brite bracelets from Roxanne Assoulin are so much fun," says Levieva.

$75

