Clever Holiday Gift Ideas from HBO's The Deuce Actress, Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva has it all: the beauty, the personality, the talent. She has been captivating audiences since her breakout role in the film, Adventureland back in 2009. Most recently, the actress landed a co-lead opposite James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal in HBO’s drama, The Deuce. Additional credits include roles on Future World, Revenge, and Diary of a Teenage Girl.

It’s obvious Levieva is an ultra-talented and busy gal, so we’re pumped that she took a moment to share her holiday gift ideas with us. From fashion to beauty to pet essentials, Levieva has some clever gift ideas for everyone on her list. We’re totally taking notes.

Keep scrolling to see Levieva's picks.